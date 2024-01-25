Watch: Wayne Gretzky's new gambling commercial featuring Tom Brady and Vince Vaughn

Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky teamed up with NFL legend Tom Brady and renowned actor Vince Vaughn for a new betting commercial for BetMGM.

BetMGM, a top sports betting and iGaming operator, released the first part of their teaser campaign last week for their very first Big Game television spot. The campaign features an incredible lineup of Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady.

The two legendary athletes from different sports come together for the first time, and they're joined by the renowned actor Vince Vaughn, marking a monumental moment for BetMGM to have such big names in a video.

Watch the commercial teaser below:

BetMGM has come up with its strategy for the Big Game. They'll be going all out to amplify their brand to different audiences before, during and after the game, and plan to host multiple events and promotions leading up to Feb. 11.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a statement that the Big Game is the perfect opportunity for BetMGM to shine and get their brand in front of the largest sports audience out there:

"This year's Big Game is our moment to put BetMGM front and center of the largest audience in sports," Prevost said.

"Our first-ever Big Game commercial showcases Las Vegas as home for the game as well as what we consider to be BetMGM's home. We couldn't be happier with the talent we have assembled for the ad, and the connection they have to our brand."

How many championships have Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady won in their respective sports?

Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady are widely regarded as two of the most successful athletes in their respective sports.

Gretzky had a legendary 20-year career in the NHL and won four Stanley Cups while playing for the Edmonton Oilers over nine years.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Brady played football for 23 seasons and donned the jerseys of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his career.

With seven Super Bowl championships under his belt, Brady notably holds the record for the most rings won by a player in the NFL.