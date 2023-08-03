In a heartwarming and humorous incident, Sidney Crosby, the iconic captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, found himself at the receiving end of a good-natured prank by his teammates during a shoutout for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their championship game.

Crosby was asked to deliver a message on behalf of the Penguins, wishing the Steelers good luck for their crucial championship game. Little did he know that his teammates had something up their sleeves.

With a straight face, Crosby earnestly stated, "On behalf of the Pittsburgh Penguins, we wish the Steelers good luck for this weekend's UFC championship game, Go Steelers."

The place erupted in laughter, and even Crosby couldn't help but chuckle at his own mishap. The mischievous teammates had seamlessly replaced the NFL with the UFC, creating an amusing and unforgettable moment for everyone present.

This light-hearted prank not only highlighted the playful camaraderie shared among the Pittsburgh sports teams but also showcased Sidney Crosby's humility and ability to take things in stride. It is a testament to the close-knit relationship between players, reminding fans why Pittsburgh sports teams are so special.

Which NFL team does Sidney Crosby support?

Sidney Crosby, the esteemed captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, is known for his unwavering support of Pittsburgh sports teams, including the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Despite being a hockey superstar, Crosby has embraced the city's football culture, publicly expressing his allegiance to the Steelers.

Crosby's bond with the Steelers goes beyond being a mere fan; it reflects the close-knit sports community in Pittsburgh. He has been seen attending Steelers' games, proudly wearing the team's colors, and showing support to the players on social media with words of encouragement.

As a leader both on and off the ice, Crosby's support for the Steelers resonates with fans and exemplifies the camaraderie among Pittsburgh's professional athletes. His admiration for the team is reciprocated by the Steelers' players, who often attend Penguins' games, creating a mutual bond that unites the city's sports stars and their devoted followers.

While Crosby's primary focus remains on hockey and the success of the Penguins, his support for the Steelers in the NFL demonstrates his passion for Pittsburgh sports culture. His presence in the stands, cheering on the black and gold, adds to the electric atmosphere during football season and further solidifies his status as a beloved figure in the city's rich sports history.