WATCH: Will Smith sings The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song

Will Smith, who is now the talk of the town as a top contender in the NHL draft, has some unique plans for his goal song. In a recent interview, when asked about his choice for a goal song, the young prospect confidently replied:

"I get this a lot, Fresh Prince from Bel-Air."

Not only did he mention the iconic theme song, but he also rapped the lyrics in a video shared by "BR open ice". His name resemblances Hollywood star Will Smith, which is the reason behind his unique choice.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Originally written and performed by actor Will Smith, the song became synonymous with the hit 1990s sitcom.

The catchy lyrics and upbeat rhythm set the tone for the show, introducing viewers to the world a young man who moves from a tough neighborhood in Philadelphia to the affluent and upscale community of Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Will Smith is likely to secure a spot in the top five selections

Will Smith's name has been buzzing in hockey circles lately, thanks to his exceptional performance with the U.S. National Development Program. This talented young player has had a season for the books, posting outstanding numbers and averaging over two points per game.

His statistics have even surpassed those of NHL superstars from previous years. Previously overlooked as a top-tier prospect, Smith's remarkable season has catapulted him into the conversation for a high draft pick, likely securing a spot in the top five selections.

Smith shines as elite playmaking center

Smith has emerged as a playmaking center, tallying an impressive 51 goals in 60 games for the USNTDP. His ability to drive play and excel with the puck on his stick sets him apart. Smith's partnership with Gabe Perreault formed the program's most productive line, and he ranks second all-time in points for the USNTDP.

His outstanding performance in the U18 Worlds, where he contributed 20 points in seven games, including a hat-trick, further solidified his draft stock. With his elite offensive skills and consistent contributions, Smith has positioned himself as a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming NHL draft.

While Smith's success on the ice is undeniable, his impromptu performance of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song showcases a different side of his personality. As the NHL draft approaches, the anticipation surrounding Smith's future grows.

