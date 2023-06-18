WATCH: William Karlsson flames Arizona Coyotes, falls down the stairs during Stanley Cup Parade

In the midst of the vibrant festivities of the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Parade, William Karlsson, one of the team's standout players, took to the stage with an unmistakable enthusiasm that seemed to be fueled by both the joyous atmosphere and perhaps a few celebratory drinks.

In his speech, Karlsson's unfiltered nature took center stage as he directed his attention toward the Arizona Coyotes, the team that the Knights faced in their first game of the season.

With an audacious tone, Karlsson wasted no time in expressing his sentiments toward the Coyotes. His words, punctuated with expletives, carried an air of triumph as he proudly declared:

"We played Arizona in the first game and we beat the s**t out of them."

The crowd caught up in the spirit of the celebration, responded with cheers and laughter, acknowledging Karlsson's passionate and unapologetic proclamation.

Reflecting on the Knights' inaugural season, Karlsson highlighted the collective greatness of the team and the unwavering support of the fans, attributing their journey to the Stanley Cup to the exceptional contributions of every individual involved.

Karlsson continued, acknowledging the six-year wait for the team's success and playfully urging Jonathan Marchessault, another prominent player, to "harsh yourself," referencing Marchessault's MVP win.

As the parade continued, an unexpected turn of events added a touch of humor to Karlsson's passionate speech. Caught up in his fervor, Karlsson's exuberance got the best of him, causing him to lose his footing and tumble down the stairs. The crowd's initial gasps quickly turned into laughter, as they witnessed their beloved player tumble awkwardly.

A look at William Karlsson's NHL career

The Anaheim Ducks selected William Karlsson in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks on May 20, 2013, but was loaned back to HV71 for the 2013-14 season. Karlsson eventually made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2014, and impressed by scoring his first two goals just two days later.

In a surprising twist, Karlsson was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2, 2015, along with Rene Bourque and a second-round draft pick. In exchange, the Blue Jackets sent James Wisniewski and a third-round pick to the Ducks.

William Karlsson showcased his potential during his time with the Blue Jackets. However, in June 2017, he was left exposed for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was subsequently chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights.

To secure Karlsson, the Blue Jackets reached an agreement with the Golden Knights, involving a first-round pick, a second-round pick in 2019, and injured forward David Clarkson.

After an impressive season, Karlsson signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 4, 2018, worth $5.25 million. He aimed to prove that his previous year's performance was not a fluke.

Demonstrating his consistent performance, William Karlsson scored 56 points during the 2018-19 season. As a result, he earned a new eight-year contract with the Golden Knights valued at $47.2 million.

