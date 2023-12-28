Watch: William Lagesson trades big punches with Ridly Greig in heated Battle of Ontario

In a recent clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, William Lagesson and Ridly Greig engaged in a brutal fight. The Battle of Ontario lived up to its reputation for intense rivalries and passionate gameplay. The fiery altercation between Lagesson and Greig turned the ice into a battleground of fists.

The Cam & Strick Podcast seized the moment, sharing a video of the incident with the caption:

"William Lagesson takes on Ridly Greig."

Expand Tweet

The skirmish unfolded with 16 minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the third period, a pivotal moment in a game deadlocked at 2-2. The atmosphere was already charged and the intensity was about to reach a whole new level.

The catalyst for the brawl was a shot attempted by the Ottawa Senators, triggering a visceral reaction from both teams. The clash erupted in front of the Leaf's goalpost, quickly escalating as the players engaged in a push-and-pull battle that spilled toward the boards.

Gloves were dropped, and the two players began exchanging powerful punches in a wild display of aggression. The fight took a brutal turn as William Lagesson and Ridly Greig attempted to topple each other onto the ice. Despite the referee's initial attempts to intervene, the two combatants persisted, continuing their relentless assault on each other.

The intensity of the fight reflected the high stakes of the game, and it took the efforts of two referees to finally separate Lagesson and Greig. The 13th fight of the season for the Ottawa Senators and the ninth for the Toronto Maple Leafs, this altercation added another chapter to the storied rivalry between the teams.

As the dust settled on the ice, the Maple Leafs lost to the Senators 4-2, despite an early 2-0 lead that they had going into the first intermission.

William Lagesson and Ridly Greig fought on a celebrity studded night

Well, it was not just a regular game as celebrities like Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey, and comedian Will Arnett were present in the arena. A Sportsnet video captured the moment, showcasing the trio's presence at Scotiabank Arena, adding glamor to the Leafs vs. Senators matchup.

Expand Tweet

Will Arnett, donned in Leafs gear, injected humor into the scene with his allegiance to the home team. Justin and Hailey, clad in matching Maple Leafs jackets, shared an affectionate moment as they watched the thrilling hockey game unfold. The celebrity attendance elevated the electrifying atmosphere, giving fans a personal glimpse into the couple's enjoyment of the game.