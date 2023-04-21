WATCH: Winnipeg Jets' game against Vegas Golden Knights sees huge brawl erupt in first period

In a crucial game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, tensions boiled over in the first period, leading to a chaotic situation on the ice.

The incident began when Keegan Kolesar hit Josh Morrissey, prompting a scrum involving players from both teams.

Here's the video of the mass brawl:

Alex Pietrangelo was singled out as the only player penalized, receiving a penalty for getting involved with Blake Wheeler, who was already engaged with Kolesar. That led to a 4-on-3 power play for the Jets, but they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

The intensity of the game was evident, with players from both teams clearly frustrated and eager to come out on top. However, the situation quickly escalated and threatened to spiral out of control until officials intervened and calmed things down.

Despite the chaos and tension, the Golden Knights won 5-2 to level the series at 1-1. The hard-fought win showcased the team's resilience and determination, as they refused to be intimidated by their opponents and stayed focused on the task at hand.

The incident in the first period was undoubtedly a moment of high drama. Nevertheless, it also served as a reminder of the physical nature of the game and the passion and intensity that drives players to compete at the highest level.

As the series continues, both teams will need to keep their emotions in check and focus on playing disciplined, strategic hockey to come out on top.

Vegas Golden Knights accused of sabotaging Winnipeg Jets' locker room in playoffs

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that the Vegas Golden Knights have sabotaged the locker room reserved for the Winnipeg Jets and their opponents in round one of the playoffs at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

According to Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts podcast, the Golden Knights have removed all the pedals from the stationary bikes in the Jets' locker room, a common tool for players to keep their bodies warm and muscles loose before, during and after games.

This isn't the first time the Golden Knights have been accused of such acts of sabotage. In 2018, they allegedly sabotaged the lighting during Winnipeg Jets practice and also didn't have any nets in their goals.

As the playoffs heat up, it's clear that every team will do whatever it takes to gain an edge over their opponents, even if it means resorting to underhand tactics.

