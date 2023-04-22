WATCH: Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights have two massive fights in under five minutes of Game 3

The Winnipeg Jets welcomed the Vegad Golden Knights into the Canada Life Centre for Game 3 of their Round 1 matchup. With the series tied at 1-1, this game is crucial for both teams and Winnipeggers are ready to push their team for a Game 3 victory.

Both teams made the fans happy within just 50 seconds in the game when Jets' Brenden Dillion and Knights' Keegan Kolesar dropped their gloves and traded a couple punches. Neither player was knocked down but it sure was a electrifying start for the crowd who loved every second of the fight.

With the Winnipeg Jets freefalling over the second half of the season and limping into a wild card spot, there were not a lot of reasons to have confidence in their chances against the Western Conference leaders. But the Jets found a way to reset, steal one on the road, and now have a shot at a series lead in one of the coolest playoff atmospheres in the league.

Mark Scheifele wants to go at it with Knights' Nicolas Hague but the referee keeps the two separated as a bunch of players from both teams are scrapping near the penalty area.

Winnipeg Jets need to win at home against the Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets need to win at least one game at home to give themselves a fighting chance in this series. Game 3 hasn't been the best start for them with Chandler Stephenson scoring the Knights first goal of the game in under three minutes into the first period. This was Stephenson's second goal in this year's playoffs and is also celebrating his 29th birthday today.

Playing in his first career playoff series, Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 2-0 lead in the power play on a beautiful setup from birthday boy Chandler Stephenson. Eichel's shot flew past Connor Hellebuyck who conceded his second goal of the period.

Dylan DeMelo sniped a pinpoint pass to Kyle Connor who just had to tip the puck past Knights' goalie Laurent Boissoit for the Jets' first goal of the game.

According to Winnipeg Jets PR on twitter, defenseman Josh Morrisey will not return to the game after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period. Jets will miss Morrisey at the back but they will have to make so without his services tonight. The team will hope that its nothing too serious and that Morrissey will be back for Game 4.

Winnipeg Jets PR @WpgJetsPR INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Josh Morrissey will not return to today’s game due to a lower body injury. INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Josh Morrissey will not return to today’s game due to a lower body injury.

Heading into the second period, Winnipeg will want to keep the Knights attack in check and look to get the puck past Boissoit's goal who looked very good in the first period, saving five out of six shots.

