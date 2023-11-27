In a surprising turn of events, WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston found themselves unintentionally contributing to goals in a recent hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets.

The unexpected connection between the world of professional wrestling and ice hockey came to light when Austin Creed, also known as Xavier Woods in the WWE, took to X (formerly called Twitter), to share clips from the game.

Creed, a member of the popular WWE faction The New Day, posted footage of his and Kofi Kingston's appearances on the jumbotron during the hockey game. The footage showcased the WWE superstars enthusiastically cheering for the Predators every time they graced the jumbotron.

His social media caption humorously highlighted the correlation:

"Every time ya boys hit the jumbotron, @PredsNHL scored. Hockey is amazing #NHL."

Here's the video:

Xavier Woods, the in-ring persona of Austin Creed, is an American professional wrestler signed to WWE. He performs on the Raw brand and is a vital part of the entertaining and charismatic faction, The New Day.

Kofi Kingston, whose real name is Kofi Mensah, adds to the dynamic duo's presence. Born in Ghana and now an American professional wrestler, Kingston is another key member of The New Day.

Nashville Predators extend winning streak, snap Winnipeg Jets'

The Nashville Predators celebrated a "High, five!" as they secured a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena, extending their winning streak to five games.

The triumph snpped an end to the Jets' five-game winning streak. The scoring began with Yakov Trenin's fourth goal, assisted by captain Roman Josi, and Josi later added his fourth goal of the season. Gustav Nyquist increased the lead to 3-0 with his third goal, courtesy of a power-play pass from Filip Forsberg.

Despite the Jets' efforts, including goals from Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti, they couldn't completely close the gap. Juuse Saros, with 32 saves, played a crucial role in the Predators' win.

Defenseman Luke Schenn, back from injury, was activated from the injured reserve, and the Predators opted for an unconventional lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the first time this season.

The win followed Nashville's impressive 8-3 road win against the St. Louis Blues, where Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista scored twice apiece, whi,le 14 out of 18 players earned at least one point.

The team's success continued from a historic 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche, where they scored the go-ahead and winning goals in a remarkable 16-second span in the last 37 seconds.

Next up, Nashville (10-10-0) faces the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the Jets' record dropped to 12-6-2.