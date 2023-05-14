WATCH: Young Toronto Maple Leafs fan wrote a cute letter to defenseman Luke Schenn who replied with a video thanking for Tommy's support

Recently, a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan named Tommy reached out to Luke Schenn, expressing his admiration and dreams before the team's playoff exit. The six-year-old boy's letter and video touched the NHL defenseman, prompting him to respond with words of encouragement and gratitude.

Tommy's letter, brimming with enthusiasm, showcased his love for the game and his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. As a young hockey player himself, Tommy shared his aspirations of one day becoming a right defenseman for the Leafs, just like Luke Schenn.

In his message, he also wished the team good luck in the playoffs.

Tommy said,

"Dear Luke said my name is Tommy and I am six years old. My favorite team is the Toronto Maple Leafs. I just finished my first season of hockey. When I am big, I want to be a right D (defenseman) for the leafs just like you. Good luck in the playoffs. Go Leafs Go! "

The heartfelt video, in which Tommy read out his letter to Luke Schenn, made its way to the defenseman, catching his attention and leaving an indelible impact. Schenn, known for his kind and humble nature, took the time to respond to Tommy's message, expressing his appreciation for the young fan's support.

In his reply, Luke Schenn expressed his gratitude for Tommy's video, acknowledging him as a loyal fan. He commended the young aspiring defenseman for his dedication to the sport and encouraged him to continue honing his skills.

Luke Schenn said,

"Hey Tommy, thanks a lot for the video. Thanks a lot for being a fan. Keep working on your your D-man skills. Love to hear that you're a big right handed defenseman. So keep working on skating, shooting, passing all that sort of good stuff and thanks for being a leaf fan. Go Leafs Go."

Dennis Hildeby of the Toronto Maple Leafs has returned to the AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been assigned to the AHL Toronto. Hildeby had been with the Maple Leafs as an emergency netminder, but will now return to the AHL.

The 21-year-old Hildeby had a strong season with Farjestad BK of the SHL during the 2022-23 campaign. In 21 games played, he recorded a 2.26 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

Despite his impressive performance, Hildeby's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs was always going to be temporary.

