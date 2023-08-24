WATCH: Zach Whitecloud arrives in horse carriage for Stanley Cup celebration at Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation witnessed a spectacular and heartwarming sight as NHL defenseman Zach Whitecloud arrived in a horse-drawn carriage. As the carriage proceeded, he proudly greeted the fans as he kept the Stanley Cup carefully in his hand.

The cheers of the crowd resonated through the air, echoing the triumphant spirit that has surrounded Whitecloud's journey.

As the horse carriage made its way, escorted by a convoy of cars, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation. The community had gathered in eager anticipation to celebrate the remarkable achievement of one of their own.

NHL analyst Mike McIntyre tweeted a picture of the hoarding that shows the enthusiasm of western Manitoba natives.

Mike McIntyre tweeted:

"Greetings from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in western Manitoba, where hometown hero Zach Whitecloud of the @GoldenKnights is bringing the Stanley Cup today for what should be an emotional celebration."

Whitecloud's contribution to the Vegas Golden Knights' victorious run in the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Finals had been nothing short of pivotal. With his skill and determination, he played an instrumental role in the team's conquest, culminating in their victory over the Panthers.

Zach Whitecloud's stats for the 2022-2023 season underscore his impact. In the regular season, he showcased his versatility with 12 points, comprised of 5 goals and 7 assists.

However, it was during the playoffs that he truly shone, recording 8 points across 22 games, including 2 goals and 6 assists. His presence on the ice was marked not only by his numbers but also by his commitment and leadership.

The video capturing Whitecloud's arrival in the horse-drawn carriage offers a glimpse into the fervent atmosphere that enveloped the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

As he passed by, the crowd erupted into cheers. Their enthusiasm was a reflection of the sense of pride and inspiration Whitecloud's achievement has evoked within the community.

Before Zach Whitecloud graced the Stanley Cup, Keegan Kolesar had possession of it

The Stanley Cup itself, a symbol of triumph and the pinnacle of hockey success, has embarked on a tour, visiting various locales to share in the joy of the players' accomplishments.

Prior to its stop at the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, the Cup had graced the city of Winnipeg. Keegan Kolesar, a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights who was born in nearby Brandon, brought the Cup to the Red River Community Centre.

Winnipeg residents flocked to the event, seizing the opportunity to meet Kolesar, capture his autograph, and pose for photographs alongside him and the gleaming trophy.