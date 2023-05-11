WATCH: Zach Whitecloud sent flying into the boards after brutal Klim Kostin hit

Klim Kostin's block on Zach Whitecloud early in the third period showed how physically intense Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers was on Wednesday.

Klim Kostin of the Edmonton Oilers was skating the puck down the Vegas Golden Knights zone three minutes into the third period while under pressure from Knights' Nicolas Roy on his left.

During the move, Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud attempted to interfere and steal the puck from the Oilers winger. He did manage to steal the puck but was no match for Klim Kostin, who sent Whitecloud flying into the boards with the hit. This hit from Kostin displayed how tough of a guy he is on the ice.

zach @zjlaing you don't hit klim kostin. klim kostin hits you. you don't hit klim kostin. klim kostin hits you. https://t.co/VURgxU7QgQ

After securing a commanding 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, the Vegas Golden Knights failed to carry on with the same momentum in Game 4 and suffered a 4-1 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring sheet for the Oilers after scoring a wrap-around goal at the 6:46 mark of the first period. Less than one minute later, Evan Bouchard further extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 after he scored a slap shot goal on a powerplay on a feed from captain Connor McDavid.

Mattias Ekholm's slapshot goal at the 13:30 mark of the first gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead before heading into the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the fourth goal for the Edmonton Oilers 14:45 into the second period. He slotted an assist from Connor McDavid into the back of the net for a wrist shot to put the Oilers 4-0 up before heading into the third period.

Nicolas Roy was the only goal scorer for the Vegas Golden Knights in the game. The series is now tied at 2-2. Zach Whitecloud and the Vegas Golden Knights will be next in action for Game 5 on Friday.

Fans were in rage following ESPN John Anderson's "Toilet Paper" comments on Zach Whitecloud

ESPN's John Anderson issued an apology after making an insensitive comment about the name of Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during a "SportsCenter" segment.

Anderson had joked that Zach Whitecloud's last name would be great "if you're a toilet paper" after he scored his first goal of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Whitecloud's last name is part of his Sioux Valley Dakota Nation heritage, and he is the first member of his nation to play in the NHL.

Following his comments, the NHL community was furious with John Anderson and took to social media in rage demanding his firing. Read the full story here.

