Wayne Gretzky once accompanied Queen Elizabeth II for a "Royal Puck Drop" at an exhibition game

Few moments can match the grandeur of a "Royal Puck Drop", witnessed by Wayne Gretzky himself. Such a historic occasion unfolded during Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to British Columbia in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee. The monarch graced the ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

The Queen's puck drop was a showstopper, and what made it even more remarkable was the presence of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who escorted Queen Elizabeth II onto the ice at GM Place (today known as Rogers Arena). Alongside Gretzky were several Canadian Olympic gold-medal-winning hockey players, creating a gathering of sporting excellence and regal charm.

Then-Canucks captain Markus Naslund recalled:

"First of all, we were told we couldn't skate directly towards her, so we had to turn. And then we were not allowed to talk to her unless she spoke to us."

After the Queen dropped the puck, Naslund picked it up and handed it to her. He recounted a delightful exchange:

"She leaned in and said the last hockey game she attended was in Toronto sometime during the 1950s. So the whole ceremony with the red carpet and having Wayne Gretzky there and Cassie Campbell too, it was memorable."

Mark Crawford, the Canucks coach at the time, recalled that although he didn't directly interact with the Queen, his wife had the privilege of meeting her. She joined the Queen in the private box, along with the premier at the time, Gordon Campbell, and his wife.

Wayne Gretzky remembers meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

On Sept. 8, 2022, an era came to an end with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch. Many mourned her loss, including ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who shared his sincere tribute, remembering their meeting two decades ago.

Gretzky recounted his meeting with the Queen at an ice hockey event in 2002, where they shared the guest panel. The photo of this moment now graces the walls of his Niagara Falls estate. Just 10 days after the Queen's passing, Gretzky visited the estate and reflected on their interaction.

A post by Gretzky's Niagara-on-the-Lake and Okanagan estates showed him gazing at the framed picture of himself with the Queen. The caption expressed their honor in hosting Gretzky and the player's fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II during an NHL event in Vancouver.

The heartfelt gesture remains as Gretzky's tribute to the Queen's legacy, reliving their shared moment on the red carpet during the 2002 pre-season playoffs.