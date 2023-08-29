Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews among NHL star athletes who could be affected by new Ontario sports betting regulations

Wayne Gretzky, along with fellow NHL star athletes Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, could be directly impacted by Ontario's new sports betting regulations. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) recently announced updated standards that prohibit the use of athletes in internet gaming advertising.

This move, effective from February 28, 2024, aims to mitigate the influence of sports celebrities on minors and curb addictive gambling behaviors. These regulations hold significance for Gretzky, a hockey legend, and for current sensations McDavid and Matthews, all of whom have previously appeared in advertisements for gambling platforms.

The AGCO's decision underscores its commitment to responsible marketing practices, especially concerning industries that can have a significant impact on vulnerable populations.

Marty Deacon, a Canadian senator and former coach to Olympic athletes, lauds AGCO's move as a necessary step in curbing the addictive nature of celebrity-driven gambling ads. While the expansion of Ontario's sports betting market in 2022 brought regulation to the industry, the subsequent flood of gambling advertisements targeting audiences of all ages has raised concerns.

By positioning Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews at the forefront of this regulatory shift, it's evident that even sports icons won't be exempt from AGCO's efforts to create a safer environment surrounding online gaming promotions. These measures aim to strike a balance between entertainment and responsible advertising, safeguarding Ontario's youth from the potential harms of excessive gambling exposure.

Wayne Gretzky's Legacy: Unveiling the Myth of Prior Online Betting Deals

Prior to his recent involvement as a brand ambassador for BetMGM, Wayne Gretzky, the legendary former ice hockey player, did not appear to have any known prior engagement in online betting deals.

Gretzky's storied career as a professional hockey player and his subsequent business ventures, which include restaurants, a winery, and menswear, has not been widely associated with the online betting industry.

Gretzky's association with BetMGM materialized in 2022 when he entered into a brand ambassadorship with the sports betting and digital gaming company. This multi-year agreement garnered attention, although it's important to note that prior to this arrangement, there is no documented record of Gretzky's direct involvement in online betting enterprises.

While Wayne Gretzky's recent foray into the world of sports betting promotion has sparked discussions about the intersection of sports icons and gambling advertising, there is no indication that he had been engaged in any previous online betting deals.

His legacy remains deeply rooted in his accomplishments on the ice and his various ventures off it, with his affiliation with BetMGM being a more recent addition to his diverse portfolio.