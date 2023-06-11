Wayne Gretzky became GOAT without having workout regimen - "I did 6 push ups and scored 92 goals"

Wayne Gretzky is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. He defied expectations and redefined the notion of physical training in his pursuit of greatness.

Remarkably, Gretzky achieved his extraordinary feats without adhering to a strict workout regimen. He relied instead on his innate abilities and skills in key games throughout his illustrious career.

During a recent TNT broadcast, Gretzky engaged in a captivating discussion about his approach to training and the unconventional methods that set him apart. As the conversation unfolded, Gretzky shed light on his remarkable journey:

"We were practicing 2 hours in the morning, 2 hours in the afternoon. The union today wouldn't let me do that."

Talking about physical preparation, Gretzky added:

"I honestly did 6 push-ups and scored 92 goals. I did 150 push-ups and scored nine goals. What do the push-ups mean?"

This simple statement encapsulates his philosophy of prioritizing on-ice practice and game-time performance over extensive gym sessions. He emphasized that the number of push-ups or other exercises was inconsequential compared to his on-ice performance.

Gretzky's unique perspective on training also extended to his skepticism of intense off-ice workouts, like excessive cycling. He questioned the necessity of focusing on non-hockey-related exercises, humorously noting:

"I used to say that every year. Why are we doing this? I used to ask them: you know we got to ride the bike so much."

He added:

"You think Greg LeMond skates? We got ready for the Tour de France. We bike ride to get ready."

Wayne Gretzky's skepticism showcased his unwavering belief in the primacy of on-ice practice and skill development.

Wayne Gretzky informed his wife Janet Jones of his early retirement plans

Wayne Gretzky caused a stir when he announced his retirement in 1999. Yet, what remains lesser-known is that Gretzky had actually contemplated ending his career much earlier, specifically during his stint with the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

In the 1988-89 season, Gretzky noticed a significant decline in his performance, prompting him to contemplate thoughts of retirement. He dedicated numerous hours to analyzing his game and weighing his options before finally confiding in his wife Janet Jones.

Jones, like many others, was taken aback and found it difficult to believe that her husband, who had long been a dominant force in the sport, was seriously considering leaving it behind. Nevertheless, Gretzky was resolute in his decision and refused to settle for anything less than excellence.

Eventually, Wayne Gretzky's decision to retire enabled him to embark on new opportunities and devote more time to his family.

