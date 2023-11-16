Wayne Gretzky delivers his verdict on Connor Bedard's NHL start with Blackhawks

Wayne Gretzky, alongside the NHLonTNT team, recently delved into the scorching initiation of Connor Bedard's NHL journey with the Chicago Blackhawks. Comparing the hype to McDavid's entrance, Bedard faced initial challenges, securing two goals and four points in the first seven games.

Yet, a swift transformation unfolded with seven goals and nine points in the subsequent six games, prompting Gretzky to acknowledge the numerous "wow" moments Bedard has already delivered, underlining his immense potential in this short timeframe.

Gretzky lauded the Blackhawks' strategic move, enlisting veterans Corey Perry and Nick Foligno to mentor Connor Bedard on and off the ice. Recognizing the tough initial matchups against formidable opponents, Gretzky praised Bedard's resilience, noting the visible boost in confidence.

Reflecting on early games, Gretzky highlighted Bedard's extraordinary puck control and confidence, even when the puck wasn't finding the net. Discussing the challenge of balancing selflessness and playmaking for young players, Gretzky commended Bedard for seamlessly integrating both aspects.

In Gretzky's words:

"I think that we put so much stock in the first few games. He had the hardest first seven games I've ever seen."

He emphasized Bedard's resilience against formidable opponents and the positive influence of players like Corey Perry, saying:

"Having guys like Corey Perry come in, first-class professional hockey players, and he's going to teach him an awful lot not only on the ice but off the ice."

Reflecting on Bedard's playing style, Gretzky added:

"The pucks weren't going in, but he had the puck on a stick with all the time. Everything you need to know with young players."

Praising Bedard's willingness to shoot, Gretzky stated:

"He sees the open man, but he doesn't hesitate to shoot the puck."

Wayne Gretzky's insightful commentary not only affirms Connor Bedard's promising talent but paints a picture of a young player with the potential to be a significant force in the NHL.

NHL Insider suggests Blackhawks pair William Nylander with rising star Connor Bedard

Hockey insider John Buccigross sparked speculation on social media, proposing a scenario that could reshape the Chicago Blackhawks roster by potentially acquiring William Nylander. The Toronto Maple Leafs' standout, who is set to become a free agent next summer, brings speed and scoring prowess.

The move could align with Buccigross's suggestion on platform X. Pairing Nylander with promising prospect Connor Bedard in Chicago presents an exciting prospect, though navigating salary cap constraints and potential efforts by the Maple Leafs to retain Nylander pose challenges.

The proposed move hints at a strategic approach for the Blackhawks, aiming to blend experience with emerging talent.