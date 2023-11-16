Wayne Gretzky discloses what Paul Coffey brings to the table as new Edmonton Oilers assistant coach

In a recent segment on NHL on TNT, Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on former teammate Paul Coffey's appointment as the assistant coach under new Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers made headlines two days ago by parting ways with Jay Woodcroft and bringing in the former New York Rangers assistant to lead the team.

When Todd Coffey played in the NHL, he was a menace in the defensive zone, particularly his five-year stretch alongside Wayne Gretzky from 1981-82 to 1985-86. Gretzky and Coffey formed a dynamic duo on the ice, with Coffey's exceptional offensive contributions standing out. Coffey will look to turn around the Oilers just like in the 80s.

During the conversation with TNT host Liam McHugh, Wayne Gretzky expressed confidence in Coffey's ability to make a significant impact on the team, particularly in the realm of defensive strategy. McHugh posed the question, "What is [Coffey] going to instill?" to which Gretzky responded with insight into Coffey's coaching philosophy.

"One thing he wants the player to understand is they can't be standing still. You gotta move the puck and get open to get it back ... He doesn't want to go back into his own zone."

According to Gretzky, Coffey wants the players to understand the importance of not standing still on the ice, urging them to move the puck efficiently and get open to receive it back. The legendary defenseman's coaching approach aims to foster a style of play that prioritizes quick offensive transitions, avoiding unnecessary time spent in the defensive zone.

Wayne Gretzky continued, explaining Coffey's aversion to the "rimming around the board" strategy, considering it a last resort. Instead, he said Coffey prefers the puck to move tape-to-tape up the middle, advocating for a more direct and assertive offensive approach.

Wayne Gretzky believes Paul Coffey will be a success in new coaching role

Gretzky expressed confidence in Paul Coffey being successful in his new coaching role with the Oilers. He said:

He loves the game. He coached for 10 years in youth hockey. He's won Stanley Cups."

Anson Carter, also part of the discussion, chimed in with praise for Coffey's coaching style. Carter highlighted Coffey's engagement and teaching abilities during a recent game, emphasizing that the former defenseman is fully committed to his coaching responsibilities.