Wayne Gretzky goal record: Can any NHL star ever eclipse "The Great One's" feat?

Wayne Gretzky is widely regarded by many to be the greatest hockey player of all time. The Canadian who had gone undrafted, holds an array of astonishing records to his name.

Among these remarkable achievements, one stands tall among the rest: Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record. Through his illustrious career, spanning from 1979 to 1999, Gretzky amassed a staggering 894 regular-season goals. No other player in NHL history has come close to eclipsing this extraordinary record.

As NHL fans marvel at "The Great One's" incredible feat, the question lingers in the minds of ice hockey enthusiasts across the world. Can anyone ever surpass the NHL legend's monumental milestone?

The closest contenders to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record

While no player has managed to break the all-time goal record set by the Canadian maestro yet, there have been several contenders who have come close to challenging his dominance.

Gordie Howe

Before Gretzky appeared on the scene, NHL fans had a clear choice when it came to the GOAT. Gordie Howe was the standout player in the early days of the NHL. "Mr. Hockey" is often considered one of the most complete players of all time finishing his career with 801 regular-season goals.

With a career spanning a mind-boggling 26 seasons, Howe's record was ultimately broken by the man in question himself.

Jaromir Jagr

The charismatic Czech forward, Jaromir Jagr, enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over three decades. As a veteran journeyman, Jagr's incredible longevity and scoring ability led him to tally 766 regular-season goals, placing him fourth on the all-time goal-scoring list. Despite coming within reach of the all-time record, Father Time caught up with Jagr, and he ultimately fell short.

Alex Ovechkin

The only active player within touching distance of Gretz's throne is Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin. Known for his booming shot and electrifying playing style, Ovechkin has consistently lit the lamp since his NHL debut in 2005.

As of 2023, Ovechkin has amassed 822 regular-season goals to his name. The 37-year-old currently trails the legend by 72 goals but one can't help but feel that he is in touching distance of the all-time record.

ESPN @espn Ovechkin just 72 goals away from the great, Wayne Gretzky Ovechkin just 72 goals away from the great, Wayne Gretzky 👀 https://t.co/RKrFwF4gzr

With a couple of years still left in his tank, Ovechkin currently remains the most formidable threat to "The Great One's" record.

The Oilers legend's all-time goal-scoring record remains a remarkable testament to his unrivaled greatness on the ice. While Gretzky's record appears formidable, hockey is a game of constant evolution, and new stars continue to emerge.

Only time will tell if anyone can truly eclipse this monumental record. Regardless of the outcome, "The Great One's" name will forever be etched in hockey lore as the ultimate goal-scoring maestro.

Poll : 0 votes