In an exclusive interview with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on Leafs Morning Take, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on Max Domi's decision to join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gretzky expressed his excitement for Tie Domi, emphasizing his deep connection to the city of Toronto and his lifelong love for the Maple Leafs. As someone who has been a significant part of the organization, Domi's commitment to Toronto resonates strongly with Gretzky.

Gretzky stated:

"I'm really excited for Tie Domi because he's a Maple Leaf through and through and loves Toronto. And he's always been a huge, huge part of the Maple Leafs organization. And more importantly, he's been a big fan of the Maple Leafs probably since he was a young kid."

Gretzky commended Max Domi's choice to sign with the Maple Leafs, highlighting the player's willingness to take a slightly smaller contract to prove himself and earn another deal in the future. The hockey icon acknowledged the importance of having hungry players in an organization and believes that Domi's decision exemplifies the desired attitude. By embracing the challenge of playing in Toronto, Domi aims to showcase his skills and contribute to the team's success.

The 62-year-old explained:

"Playing in Toronto, one of the things that I'm really impressed with is that Max had some offers two or three year offers to go to other cities and he chose in his heart, 'I'm going to go there, take a little bit less money, I want to be a Leaf and show people that I can earn another contract.' And that's what you want as an organization. You want your guys to be hungry, right?"

TheLeafsNation @TLNdc



"One of the thing's that I'm really impressed with is that Max had 2 or 3 year offers to go to other cities, and he chose in his heart."



-



@thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill Presented by @Betano_Canada "One of the thing's that I'm really impressed with is that Max had 2 or 3 year offers to go to other cities, and he chose in his heart." @WayneGretzky on Max Domi's decision to go home to Toronto. #LeafsForever Presented by @Betano_Canada "One of the thing's that I'm really impressed with is that Max had 2 or 3 year offers to go to other cities, and he chose in his heart."- @WayneGretzky on Max Domi's decision to go home to Toronto. #LeafsForever @thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill https://t.co/5YXLlPlmwl

Furthermore, Wayne Gretzky believes that Domi's decision to join the Maple Leafs is not only beneficial for the player himself but also for the team. With Domi's father, Tie Domi, being a significant figure in the organization, he can provide valuable guidance and support to his son, especially in handling the unique stress and pressure that come with playing in Toronto. Gretzky expressed:

"I think this is a really nice signing for not only Max but for the Maple Leafs. Ty can help him with all the stress and pressure that other cities maybe don't have. But, you know, I think Max is going to do great in Toronto."

Wayne Gretzky's words highlight the importance of Max Domi's decision to join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wayne Gretzky had told his wife Janet Jones of his early retirement plans

Wayne Gretzky caused a significant stir in 1999, when he announced his retirement from hockey. However, what is not widely known is that Gretzky had actually contemplated ending his career much earlier, specifically during his time with the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

During the 1988-89 season, Gretzky experienced a noticeable decline in his performance, leading him to consider retirement. He spent countless hours analyzing his game and carefully considering his options before sharing his thoughts with his wife, Janet Jones.

Jones, like many others, was surprised and found it hard to believe that her husband, a dominant force in the sport, was contemplating leaving it behind. Despite the initial disbelief, Wayne Gretzky remained resolute in his decision, unwilling to settle for anything less than his own high standards of excellence.

Poll : 0 votes