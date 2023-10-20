Wayne Gretzky initiates major change in hockey with NORTHLAND collab

In a groundbreaking partnership, Wayne Gretzky, often hailed as the greatest hockey player of all time, has teamed up with NORTHLAND, a legendary hockey stick brand. Their common goal? To make the sport of hockey more affordable for families in Canada and the United States.

Gretzky, in collaboration with the Wayne Gretzky Foundation, has launched an initiative to reduce the financial burden associated with playing hockey, a sport deeply ingrained in the culture of both countries. The high costs of equipment have often posed a barrier to many aspiring young players, preventing them from realizing their dreams on the ice.

Expand Tweet

NORTHLAND, the first hockey stick brand used by Gretzky during his NHL career, is owned by Roustan Hockey Ltd., owned by W. Graeme Roustan. Remarkably, NORTHLAND hockey sticks are manufactured in the Gretzky family's hometown in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

The partnership between Gretzky and NORTHLAND offers hockey stick bundles starting at just three for $99.00, with shipping included across Canada and the continental United States. This initiative aims to make the sport more accessible and affordable, ensuring that boys and girls from all backgrounds can aspire to greatness on the ice.

With this partnership, Wayne Gretzky and NORTHLAND are not only preserving the sport's legacy but also ensuring that it evolves to welcome a new generation of players and fans. It's a remarkable step forward in the world of hockey, where affordability and accessibility now take center stage.

Wayne Gretzky's journey from the ice to business success

Wayne Gretzky transitioned from his illustrious 20-year NHL career to a thriving business mogul. With a reported net worth of $250 million, his financial success extends far beyond the rink.

Post-retirement, Gretzky ventured into the world of business. In 2000, he became a 10% owner of the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes), later coaching them from 2005 to 2009. Subsequently, he took on the role of partner and vice-chairman with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Although he left the Oilers in 2021 to join the "NHL on TNT" as an analyst, these ventures marked his influence in the NHL beyond playing.

Gretzky's business acumen extends further, with investments in various companies and real estate. His financial portfolio, combined with a glittering career in the NHL that included four Stanley Cup championships and the all-time leading goal scorer title, has solidified his status as one of the most successful and iconic figures in the history of professional sports.