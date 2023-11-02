Wayne Gretzky issues strong message regarding neck guards in NHL following Adam Johnson's death

The hockey world was struck by tragedy when former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson lost his life due to a catastrophic accident on the ice. In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has issued a compelling message calling for the mandatory use of neck guards for all players.

Johnson, who was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England, met with a devastating fate during a collision with a Sheffield Steelers player.

Johnson's neck was cut by a skate blade in a freak accident that led to a major medical emergency. Despite immediate medical attention and transport to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

This unfortunate incident has prompted a wider discussion about the necessity of neck guards in professional hockey.

Wayne Gretzky, a beloved figure in the hockey community, is urging the NHL to take immediate action in making neck guards mandatory for all players. In a recent appearance on the NHL pre-game show on TNT, Gretzky voiced his concerns and called for the league and the NHL Players' Association to implement this crucial safety measure.

Gretzky suggested that the league could consider a phased approach to implementing this change. He said,

"So here we are now, all these kids grow up, especially in Canada, wearing the neck guards. Why take it off? Keep the neck guards on and I'm sure the players' association and the commissioner's office, they're going to grandfather this in, and eventually we're going to see kids coming into the league wearing neck guards to protect themselves."

Expand Tweet

NHL prioritizing neck guard after Adam Johnson's incident

In the aftermath of Adam Johnson's tragic passing, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association have initiated discussions on additional safety measures. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman acknowledged that the league has been studying cut-resistant materials. Bettman said,

"We've been studying, with the players' association, cut-resistant materials. It's not something new. Ultimately it's something that, if we're going to require more, we and the players' association need to come to an understanding on."

Bettman added,

"Unfortunately this was a freak occurrence, but it's something that we've been looking at in terms of cuts to the wrist, cuts to the leg and worse, and it's something we're going to continue to discuss and continue to study."

The AHL, the NHL's minor league affiliate, has witnessed a positive shift regarding neck guards. Players in the AHL, including the Providence Bruins, have been seen wearing neck guards during games.