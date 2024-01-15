Wayne Gretzky lauds Paul Bissonnette for his energetic lineup reveal routine for Kitchener Rangers

Hockey legend Wayney Gretzky recently praised Paul Bissonnette for his energetic lineup routine for the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL.

Paul Bissonnette, the former NHLer and TNT hockey analyst, had the opportunity to visit the team during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators 67's.

BizNasty got to drop the puck, engage in a pregame Q&A session with some loyal fans, and even watch the game from the blueline accompanied by some more fans. Nonetheless, it was Biz's lineup reveal routine that caught everyone's attention in the hockey community.

Paul Bissonnette's lineup reveal routine in the Kitchener Rangers dressing room has gained significant attention. A video of the routine was posted by "Spittin' Chiclets" on their Instagram handle and has been widely circulated on social media.

Notably, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky commented on the post and expressed high praise for Bissonnette's energetic performance:

"He is the nicest man ever, great memories for those young men, great job biz"

Paul Bissonnette's presence brings good luck for the Kitchener Rangers

It is safe to say, Bissonnette's interaction with the young players had the desired effect for the Kitchener Rangers before hitting the ice.

The Rangers dropped an impressive performance and beat the Ottawa Senators 67's 4-2. Filip Mesar continued his impressive form and ended the contest by scoring two goals for the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Carlson Rehkopf had an assist, while Hunter Brzustewicz notched up three assists in the matchup. Matthew Andonovski and Antonio Pugilese were the other goal scorers for the Rangers.

The Senators' Brady Stonehouse and Samuel Mayer were their two goalscorers. With a stellar performance and solid goaltending, the Rangers find themselves in a strong position before upcoming games against rival teams Guelph and London.

