Wayne Gretzky, widely known as "The Great One," has captivated hockey fans with his extraordinary skills and countless records throughout his illustrious career. As a regular contributor on the NHL on TNT panel, Gretzky recently shared a surprising detail from his playing days.

During the network's coverage of the Panthers and Hurricanes Game 1 quadruple-overtime thriller, the discussion turned to what players did during intermissions. Gretzky's story took a slightly humorous turn. He shared that despite being suggested by his goalie to change his underwear, Gretzky admitted that he never actually did so after every period. Wayne used to reply,

"I'm busy. I'm whatever you're I'm good"

He added,

"I will tell you this hockey's I never changed my underwear after every period though, because it gets so wet."

He candidly acknowledged that his underwear would become wet during the intense gameplay but expressed that it would have been nice to put on dry underwear before going back onto the ice, comparing the feeling to the satisfaction of completing a marathon. Wayne said,

"It's nice to put on dry underwear when you go back out there. It feels, it feels good. It felt like I'd run a marathon."

Gretzky's revelation about not changing his underwear despite feeling wet down under adds a quirky and amusing layer to his hockey legacy. While some players adhere to pre-game and intermission rituals, Gretzky seemed to have a different approach.

Wayne Gretzky was recruited by Charles Barkley to join NHL on TNT crew

During a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets, Charles Barkley, the NBA legend, shared an interesting story about his encounter with hockey icon Gretzky. The conversation revolved around Barkley being asked to convince Gretzky to explore the world of television.

Barkley stated that he received a request from someone who had invested a whopping $500 million. They made an audacious request, asking Barkley to persuade 60-year-old Wayne Gretzky, to enter into television. Barkley originally answered with a playful skepticism, questioning Gretzky's interest in television.

Barkley explained that when they contacted him, they said,

"We need a favor, we need you to talk Wayne Gretzky into doing television." Barkley jokingly replied, "Does Wayne Gretzky want to do television?"

They responded,

"Nah, you have to talk him into it. We just spent like $500 million." Barkley's response was, "Okay!"

Undeterred by the challenge, Barkley accepted and reached out to Wayne Gretzky, asking if he could visit him. They met at Gretzky's residence, where they enjoyed some drinks and engaged in conversation. Barkley eventually brought up the topic, asking Gretzky about his thoughts on television. Gretzky admitted that he hadn't really thought about it much.

Recognizing an opportunity, Barkley explained the situation to Gretzky, emphasizing the importance of his presence. He asked Gretzky to do him a favor by meeting with TNT as the network was interested in having him on board.

