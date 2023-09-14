Wayne Gretzky makes his thoughts known on Quinn Hughes being named new Canucks captain

Quinn Hughes, the rising star defenceman for the Vancouver Canucks, earned a shoutout from Wayne Gretzky as he was officially named the 15th captain in the team's storied history. The announcement was met with widespread acclaim, but one message stood out above the rest: a heartfelt congratulatory note from none other than Wayne Gretzky.

In response to the Canucks' announcement on Instagram, Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts, saying,

"Congratulations, great honor to be a captain in the NHL."

For any young player, receiving recognition from a legend like Gretzky is a momentous occasion and proof of their talent and leadership qualities.

This isn't the first time that Quinn Hughes has caught the eye of The Great One. The two shared a memorable moment during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game when they were both part of the Pacific Division's team. At the time, Hughes was a rookie, and he left a lasting impression on Gretzky with his extraordinary skills.

During the All-Star Game, Hughes executed a jaw-dropping one-handed breakaway goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. The highlight-reel play left everyone in awe, including Gretzky, who was an honorary coach for the Pacific Division team. With a microphone capturing his candid reaction, Gretzky couldn't contain his amazement.

"Wow," exclaimed Gretzky. "That young lad's a defenceman?! That's better hands than I had! That's pretty good."

The exchange between Gretzky and Hughes became a memorable moment in the world of hockey, highlighting the young defenceman's exceptional abilities and the impact he was making even as a rookie. Fast forward to the present, and Hughes has now been entrusted with the captaincy of the Vancouver Canucks.

Quinn Hughes on his newfound captaincy

Being named captain of an NHL team is a significant milestone in Quinn Hughes' young career. In a discussion with NHL.com, he said,

"I mean, it means a great deal to me. I think you hit it on the head there, especially being in a Canadian market. I mean, when I moved here five years ago and started playing for the Canucks, I knew right away what a hockey market it is.

"How important hockey is to the city and the market and the people in Vancouver and so to now be the captain, it's an incredible honor, something that I never even dreamed of, and I'm gonna try my best."

Hughes' journey from a rookie to becoming a captain is indeed remarkable.