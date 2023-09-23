Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bissonnette among ex-NHL stars to land major extension with TNT

The countdown to the 2023-24 NHL season has begun, and fans are gearing up for another thrilling year of hockey action. This season promises to be even more exciting, as the Seattle Kraken prepare to face off against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, on October 10.

But it's not just the on-ice action that's generating buzz; the league coverage on TNT is back for its third consecutive year, and it's bringing with it some familiar faces.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports recently made an exciting announcement, revealing that four of its TNT studio analysts have all signed multi-year extensions. Among these analysts are two former league stars, Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bissonnette, who have become fixtures in TNT's hockey coverage.

Henrik Lundqvist, a 15-year NHL veteran primarily with the New York Rangers, is one of the key figures on the TNT panel. Lundqvist, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November, transitioned to a broadcasting role with TNT after retiring from the league in 2021.

Anson Carter, another former NHL player, joined TNT in 2021. Carter, who played 11 years in the NHL with eight different teams, including the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, brings his on-ice knowledge and insights to TNT's coverage.

Paul Bissonnette, known for his time in the league and his involvement with the popular "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Barstool Sports, has also been part of the TNT team since 2021.

Last but certainly not least, Wayne Gretzky, often regarded as one of the greatest players in league history, continues to be a prominent figure on TNT's panel. Gretzky's astonishing 61 league records and four Stanley Cup titles speak volumes about his expertise and knowledge of the game.

New NHL Ice Level Analyst Brian Boucher joins TNT as Keith Jones departs for Flyers

As the League season approaches, TNT is also introducing a new ice-level analyst, Brian Boucher. With 13 years of experience as a league goaltender, Boucher is well-equipped to provide in-depth insights from the ice level.

He steps in to replace Keith Jones, who departed to become the president of hockey operations with the Philadelphia Flyers. Boucher previously spent two seasons with ESPN/ABC before joining TNT.

Liam McHugh remains the studio host for TNT's league coverage this season, with Gretzky, Bissonnette, Carter, and Lundqvist by his side, creating a dynamic and knowledgeable team.

In the broadcast booth, fans can look forward to the return of play-by-play announcers Kenny Albert and Brendan Burke. They will be joined by analysts Eddie Olczyk and Jennifer Botterill, who will provide expert commentary.