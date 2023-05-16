On a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets, NBA legend Charles Barkley shared a captivating anecdote about his encounter with hockey icon Wayne Gretzky. The conversation revolved around Barkley being enlisted to persuade Gretzky to venture into the world of television.

According to Barkley, the request came from someone who had just invested a staggering $500 million. They were quite brazen with what they were tasking the 60-year-old with. Barkley's initial response was lighthearted skepticism, questioning whether Gretzky had any interest in television at all.

Charles Barkley said:

When they called, they were like we need a favor, we need you to talk wayne gretzky into doing television. I'm like, does Wayne Greztky wanna do televsion? they're like, "Nah, you gotta talk him into it, we just spent like 500million, I was like, "Ok!".

Undeterred, Barkley accepted the challenge and reached out to Gretzky, asking if he could visit him. The meeting took place at Gretzky's residence, where Barkley and Gretzky indulged in some drinks while engaging in conversation. Barkley broached the subject, asking Gretzky about his thoughts on television. Gretzky admitted that he hadn't given it much consideration.

Barkley went on to elaborate:

"Wayne can I come over and talk to you? Wayne: "Sure" and obv when you go to Wayne's house, we gonna do some drinking. I said, "Wayne what do you think about TV?" He said, "I haventt thought about TV"

Recognizing an opportunity, Barkley explained his predicament, expressing the importance of Gretzky's presence. He asked Gretzky to do him a favor by meeting with TNT, the network interested in having him on board.

Wayne Gretzky was not the only one to sign up for a television appearance

The plot thickened when Rick Tocchet, a former NHL player and friend of both Barkley and Gretzky, added himself to the equation, seeking a television opportunity as well.

Charles Barkley was on a roll at this point:

"I was like, " Well, I need you to do me a favor, come meet with TNT and then Tocc (Rick Tocchet) calls me. he says, "what about me?", I said, "Ok!" and then Biz comes in and its been a lot of fun watching these guys."

Embracing the spontaneity of the situation, Barkley agreed to Tocchet's request. Reflecting on the experience, Barkley expressed his enjoyment in witnessing the growth of these individuals as they ventured into the television industry. The collaborative effort between Barkley, Gretzky, Tocchet, and even Biz created a memorable journey filled with laughter and camaraderie.

