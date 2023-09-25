Wayne Gretzky remembers Oilers' three-decade locker room attendant Joey Moss on what would be his 60th birthday

On September 25, 1963, a remarkable individual came into the world, and today, on what would have been his 60th birthday, Wayne Gretzky fondly remembers Joey Moss.

Wayne Gretzky shared,

"What a wonderful young man did so much for his community. Miss him every day"

Moss, born with Down Syndrome, left a mark on the Edmonton Oilers' community and the hearts of those who knew him. His friendship with Gretzky, which began in the mid-1980s, blossomed into a heartwarming story of camaraderie and support.

Moss's extraordinary journey began when he struck up a friendship with Wayne Gretzky, who was not only a hockey legend but also happened to be dating Moss's sister at the time. This connection proved to be life-changing, not only for Moss but also for the entire Edmonton Oilers organization.

Recognizing Moss's enthusiasm for the game and his dedication, Gretzky suggested to the Oilers that they give Joey Moss a tryout as a locker room attendant.

Moss embraced his role as a dressing room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Over the course of more than three decades, Moss became an integral part of the Oilers' and Eskimos' organizations. He wasn't just a locker room attendant; he was a beloved member of the teams' extended families.

Moss's infectious spirit and dedication to his role earned him the respect and affection of players, coaches and fans. Tragically, Joey Moss passed away on October 26, 2020, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the world of sports.

Apart from Wayne Gretzky, the Oilers also remembered Moss

In September 2023, the Edmonton Oilers made a touching and lasting tribute to Joey Moss, a beloved figure who was an integral part of the Oilers family for 35 years. Moss served as the Oilers' locker room attendant and left a mark on the organization before his passing at the age of 57.

In a heartfelt gesture that reflects the deep impact Joey Moss had on the team and its community, the Edmonton Oilers listed Moss as part of their training staff on their official website, even in his posthumous presence. The caption accompanying Moss's picture simply but profoundly states,

"Dressing Room Attendant, Once an Oiler Always an Oiler."

This tribute encapsulates the sentiment shared by the Oilers and their fans.