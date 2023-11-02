Wayne Gretzky reserves special praise for Buffalo Sabres' $49,999,999 star

Wayne Gretzky, an iconic figure in the hockey world, has been effusive in his praise for Tage Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres' center. Thompson, who inked a remarkable $49,999,999 contract on August 30, 2022, has been grabbing attention not solely due to the impressive financial terms of his deal but also because of his exceptional on-ice performance, which has left even legends like Gretzky singing his praises.

In a recent NHL broadcast, Gretzky, often called "The Great One" and widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, shared his insights on Thompson's remarkable skills and contributions to the Buffalo Sabres. Thompson's performance in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers, where he led his team to a 5-2 victory with an impressive three points, including one goal and two assists, caught Gretzky's attention.

Gretzky emphasized Thompson's pivotal role on the Sabres, not just in the offensive department but also as a defensive stalwart:

"He's going to lead this team both offensively and defensively. That's what they're going to rely on."

Gretzky sees Thompson as a cornerstone of the Sabres' roster. One of the significant moments that earned Gretzky's admiration was Thompson's clever and skillful play. In a critical sequence, he displayed his two-way capabilities. Gretzky broke it down, saying,

"He made that play happen defensively. He drove the net. That's one of the biggest things coaches say to their players. Somebody's got to drive the net.

And if you drive the net, you take people to you. And he was smart enough. He waited there, and then he went behind the net. He got the puck and made a great pass."

Thompson's dedication and commitment were further highlighted when he battled to secure the puck and make a fantastic play. Gretzky noted,

"And how about the young man who just out for the puck? That's how desperately you want to get that first NHL goal, right?"

Expand Tweet

Thompson's determination on the ice is evident and has earned him recognition from some of the greatest in the game.

Tage Thompson's future with the Buffalo Sabres is promising

Thompson's journey to this point has been marked by hard work and perseverance. Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he later found his home with the Buffalo Sabres. Over his seven-season career, he has demonstrated he's not just a top-tier player in the National Hockey League; he's a potential game-changer.

Thompson has three contracts worth a total value of $57,612,500 under his belt. As the Buffalo Sabres rely on him to lead them offensively and defensively, his future in the NHL appears as bright as ever.