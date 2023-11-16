Wayne Gretzky reveals his Hockey Hall of Fame picks; names Stanley Cup-less forward among other greats

Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player of all time, revealed his picks for who should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame during an NHL on TNT segment.

The studio analysts presented their picks for players who should be inducted into the prestigious HOF class, along with their impressive stats and contributions to hockey.

Wayne Gretzky was asked about his picks as the conversation in the studio progressed. "The Great One" picked Douglas Weith and Keith Tkachuk, among others, as players he thinks should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Gretzky praised Tkachuk as one of the greatest power forwards to ever play in the NHL, but he also noted how difficult it is to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and many players deserve to be in the institution:

"I agree Whitney, Dougie Weith, and Keith Tkachuk. I think they have the numbers. Keith Tkachuk was one of the great power forwards who ever played our game. Ray Whitney Stanley Cup winner and Doug Weith, the Stanley Cup winner, but it's hard. It's hard to get in the Hall of Fame. It's tough, but there's a lot of great players"

"Everybody we talked about it. You know, they all worked hard. Their families were a part. I hope one day they get that chance to go into the Hall of Fame."

When was Wayne Gretzky inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?

Gretzky had a 21-year hockey career. He hung up his skates in 1999, and the same year, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. At the time of his retirement, Gretzky held 61 records to his name.

"The Great One" made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Edmonton Oilers. He played nine years with the Oilers and went on to etch his name in the history books. Gretzky won four Stanley Cups with Edmonton and cemented many records to his name.

One of the staggering records Gretzky holds to his name is his 92-goal season with the Oilers in 1981–82. Notably, Wayne Gretzky notched up 212 points in 80 games during that season.

Moreover, Gretzky also played for other teams, which include the New York Rangers, LA Kings, and St. Louis Blues. "The Great One" played 1,487 games, notching up 2,857 points (894 goals and 1963 assists).