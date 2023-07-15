Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card: What's the most expensive card on the market?

Wayne Gretzky's 1979 O-Pee-Chee rookie card takes the top spot as the most expensive hockey card on the market, selling for a staggering $3.75 million in a private sale in May 2023.

This card is highly sought after due to Gretzky's status as arguably the greatest hockey player of all time and the scarcity of high-grade copies. Out of the 7,298 cards graded by PSA, only two have received a perfect PSA 10 grade.

The O-Pee-Chee version holds a special place in collectors' hearts as it was produced by a Canadian candy company and features French translations on the back. Some argue that being born in Canada gives the O-Pee-Chee card the edge in defining Wayne Gretzky's true rookie card.

The value of this card has skyrocketed over the years, with a previous sale in April 2011 reaching $94,160. In just 10 years, its value has increased by an incredible 3,882%. The rapid growth in value over the past 12 months indicates the strong demand and appreciation for this iconic hockey collectible.

The hockey card market has seen a surge in high-end sales, with other notable names like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby commanding top prices as well. As the popularity of hockey cards continues to rise, it will be fascinating to see how these record-breaking sales shape the future of the hobby.

Wayne Gretzky's staggering net worth and business ventures

Wayne Gretzky, known as "The Great One," has achieved a remarkable net worth of around $250 million. His net worth is a result of his outstanding career in the NHL as well as his various investments and business ventures.

Gretzky's success on the ice, including four Stanley Cup championships and numerous records, has contributed significantly to his financial standing.

After retiring from hockey in 1999, Gretzky ventured into the business world. He became a part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes, now Arizona Coyotes, in 2000, holding a 10% stake in the team.

He also served as the head coach of the Coyotes from 2005 to 2009. In addition to his involvement with the Coyotes, Gretzky has made strategic investments in other companies and real estate.

His shrewd business acumen and partnerships have allowed him to continue growing his wealth. Despite stepping down from his role as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers in 2021, Gretzky remains an influential figure in the hockey world and has expanded his career as a sports analyst on "NHL on TNT".

Wayne Gretzky's net worth reflects both his exceptional athletic achievements and his astute business ventures, positioning him as one of the wealthiest and most respected figures in the sports industry.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault