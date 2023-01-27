Wayne Gretzky's eldest daughter Paulina Gretzky recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a denim costume. It left her fans with mixed reactions.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is a father to five children. Paulina Gretzky is his eldest child. She was born on December 19, 1998, in Los Angeles, California. When Wayne Gretzky hung up his skates in 1999, she was just 10 years old.

Apart from being known as the daughter of the greatest NHL player, Paulina Gretzky is also a well-known model and actress. She was destined for fame ever since she was a child.

Despite living in her father's shadow, she managed to successfully establish her own fan base. She first developed a fanbase by sharing provocative photos of herself on social media. Paulina Gretzky recently became the talk of the town for this risque photo:

"Good Jeans,'' Paulina with the caption"

Her post quickly went viral. Fans were quick to take notice. Her Instagram comment section was flooded with numerous reactions.

Here are some of the reactions to Paulina Gretzky's post

"Those jeans weren't even blue....DJ can fix this", one user commented"

One user even criticized her and said:

"On Wayne's birthday? The disrespect"

Other users were just their to joke around. One user sarcastically took a jab at Paulina:

"Paulina please wear an oilers jersey for your pops!"

Her comment section was also filled with fans who praised her for the denim outfit. Here's what one user said:

"Yes, good jeans, indeed."

These were some of the best reactions on her Instagram after dropping this easy-on-the-eye picture.

However, this is not the first time that Paulina Gretzky has come into the spotlight due to her pictures. Being a well-known celebrity, these occurrences are common. Especially if you are a model, fashion influencer or an actor.

Inspired from father Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky takes good care of her body to stay in shape

In the modeling and fashion industry, a model's physique is their most important attribute. During his playing career, Wayne Gretzky used to train for hours. This is what inspired his daughter to be in good shape.

Paulina Gretzky is 34 years old and the mother of two children. Most mothers in the modeling and fashion industry have to quit their profession to look after their children. Paulina is not among them. She not only takes care of her children but also works hard to keep herself in tip-top shape.

