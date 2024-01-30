Wayne Gretzky's rookie O-Pee-Chee card previously sold for $3,750,000 up for sale in million-dollar bidding war

Wayne Gretzky's rookie O-Pee-Chee card is considered one of the most valuable hockey cards available. The card is now back on the market, causing a stir and excitement among sports collectors around the world.

There's currently a bidding war going on between collectors and enthusiasts who want to own this rare piece of hockey history.

Heritage Auction is currently selling a sealed case containing 16 boxes of 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee hockey cards. Each box contains 48 packs, making it an absolute treasure trove for collectors. The total value of the case is estimated to be $2 million.

What truly makes this set intriguing is the inclusion of Wayne Gretzky's rookie card. Notably, "The Great One's" rookie card is highly sought after by sports collectors. In 2021, a single Wayne Gretzky's O-Pee-Chee rookie card graded "Gem Mint 10" was sold for a whopping $3.75 million.

Given that the case contains rare O-Pee-Chee cards, it is likely that a large number of buyers will try their luck at obtaining this rare piece of hockey history.

However, there's some uncertainty surrounding the sealed case. The case contains 7,680 cards, with 396 cards in the full O-Pee-Chee set. That means there could be more or fewer Gretzky cards included, creating a gamble-like situation for buyers.

As of writing, the bidding had reached $1.32 million, inclusive of the buyer's premium. The auction for this rare piece of hockey history will end on February 24th, and the final price is expected to rise significantly.

Who is the consignor of the case containing rare Wayne Gretzky's rookie card?

Notably, the Heritage Auction has dubbed this case the "greatest unopened find of the 21st century" in the sports collective industry. The consignor of the case containing rare Wayne Gretzky's rookie card is a collector from Regina, Saskatchewan.

As per reports, the consignor acquired the box from a wholesaler many years ago while pursuing his hobby of collecting full sets of cards. Interestingly, the box has been kept in pristine condition, with no damage from extreme temperatures or product decay, despite being forgotten about for decades.

It remains fascinating to see who gets their hands on this rare case.