Wayne Gretzky once said it worth to pay $99 to watch Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby live

When it comes to watching NHL games, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky believes that certain players are worth the price of admission. In a memorable appearance on Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons in 2016, Gretzky shared his opinion on ticket prices in the NHL. He specifically mentioned the incomparable talents of Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

During the show's mailbag segment, Simmons posed the question to Wayne Gretzky:

"Should any NHL ticket cost more than $99?"

The Great One's response was unequivocal, stating:

"If you're gonna watch Crosby Ovechkin, yeah, because those guys are worth it."

Wayne Gretzky's endorsement of these two superstars conveyed his belief in the incredible value they bring to the sport and the excitement they generate.

However, Simmons expressed a contrasting viewpoint. He emphasized his perception of hockey as a "blue-collar sport" and expressing his wish for lower ticket prices. Simmons noted that the NHL, at times, seemed to be chasing the pricing strategies of the NBA. He questioned whether some ticket prices could be adjusted downward.

Bill Simmons said:

"I mean, it still feels like a blue collar sport to me. And I think they tried to chase the NBA a little bit with the ticket prices and I wish some of them are lower."

Bill Burr, a comedian and sports enthusiast, interjected with a counterpoint. He suggested that if ticket prices were to be scrutinized, perhaps it should start with the overpriced NBA.

Burr challenged the narrative that puts hockey in the shadow of basketball, highlighting the unfair comparisons often made between the two sports.

He said:

"Why don't you start with the overpriced NBA? Everybody is always picking on hockey.”

Wayne Gretzky informed his wife Janet Jones of his early retirement plans

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey players in history, saw his production decline during his time with the Los Angeles Kings. He contemplated retirement and discuss his plans with his wife, Janet Jones.

Gretzky had an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades. He achieved remarkable success, securing four Stanley Cup victories and earning numerous individual awards and honors.

Nevertheless, the dip in performance concerned Gretzky. He dedicated extensive time to analyzing his game and weighing his options before ultimately deciding to retire.

When Gretzky shared his retirement intentions with his wife. She was taken aback and found it difficult to believe that her husband, who had been an incredibly dominant player, was considering leaving the sport. Like many others, she had grown accustomed to seeing him on the ice and couldn't envision him not playing hockey.

Despite the shock and disbelief from those around him, Wayne Gretzky was resolute in his decision to retire. He refused to settle for mediocrity and felt that his performance had fallen below his own high standards. By walking away from the game, he allowed himself to explore new opportunities and spend more time with his family.

Gretzky's retirement came as a surprise to the hockey world. However, it provided him with the chance to embark on new ventures while solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

