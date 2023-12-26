Wayne Gretzky shares crazy anecdote involving security guard before his legendary 5-point Game 7 performance against Maple Leafs in '93

In the annals of hockey history, Wayne Gretzky's name is synonymous with greatness, and his legendary Game 7 performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1993 only solidifies his status as "The Great One." However, behind the scenes, there's a crazy anecdote that adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

In a recent interview on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Gretzky shared a remarkable story about an elevator encounter with a security guard on the day of the historic game.

Gretzky recalls,

"I go to the rink at 2 o'clock for a 7:30 game. I get in the elevator and two security guards, and one of them steps in, and I say, 'Hey, big night tonight, huh?'"

The security guard responds,

"Yeah, it's going to be crazy."

Intrigued, Gretzky probes further, asking,

"What do you mean?"

The guard drops a bombshell.

"At 10:30 tonight, it's going to be crazy."

Undeterred, Gretzky stops the elevator at the bottom floor, turns to the guard, and says,

"You know about your job at 10:30? .... Don't worry about it....My job starts at 7:30... True story."

Little did the security guard know that Gretzky was about to deliver one of the most memorable performances in playoff history.

The game, played on a Saturday night at Maple Leaf Gardens, was a high-stakes battle for the right to face the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The Leafs faced off against Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings, but the night belonged to the hockey icon.

Gretzky orchestrated a masterclass, earning five points in a 5-4 victory that punched the Kings' ticket to their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.

Wayne Gretzky's greatest gift on Christmas

During a conversation with host Paul Bissonnette on the podcast, Wayne Gretzky delved into the enchantment of Christmas and a particularly memorable gift. The special present in question was a Gordie Howe's Detroit jersey, a sentimental item that holds a significant place in Gretzky's heart, given to him at the tender age of 5.

Looking back on that cherished moment, Wayne Gretzky shared,

"It was a Gordie Howe jersey. It was the best Christmas gift I ever got. My mom and dad brought it out when I was 5 years old, a Gordie Howe jersey and I thought okay, I've died and gone to heaven. It was the greatest gift I could ever get ... I didn't want toys or anything."

He added,

"I didn't want anything, all I wanted was that Gordie Howe jersey. It's so Canadian, that's all I ever wanted."

The podcast episode was full of new revelations from Wayne Gretzky.