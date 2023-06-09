Wayne Gretzky shares hilarious story of when his father ridiculed him for comparing himself to Bobby Orr

On a recent segment of NHLonTNT, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky recalled a funny story in which his father Walter made fun of "The Great One" for not taping his hockey stick, as Bobby Orr used to do.

"What Are you doing?" "You're not Bobby Orr."

Bobby Orr is widely considered one of the greatest players to play in the NHL. He was responsible for revolutionizing the role of the defenseman in the league.

Orr spent 12 seasons in the league playing for the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. The 75-year-old holds the record for the most Norris Trophy wins, doing it eight times in a row.

He spent most of his career with the Boston Bruins and won the coveted Stanley Cup twice, in 1970 and 1972. Orr played 657 games and recorded 915 points (270 goals and 645 assists).

Orr decided to hang up his skates in 1978, and a year later, at the age of 31, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest player to be inducted at that time.

Wayne Gretzky wants NHL to introduce a trophy after Bobby Orr

Wayne Gretzky has always regarded Bobby Orr and Gordie Howe as two of the greatest players to play in the NHL.

During a segment of "NHLonTNT," as the crew discussed the Norris Trophy, Gretzky proposed introducing "A Bobby Orr Trophy" - given to the best all-around defenseman.

“A Bobby Orr Trophy, for the most points for a defenseman, and then (a trophy) for the best defensive defenseman. Have two awards. You should honor Bobby Orr, him and Gordie Howe, the greatest players ever,”- per The Athletic

Wayne Gretzky etched his name in history on April 1, 1981, when he recorded his 103rd assist in a single season, breaking Bobby Orr's record set in the 1970-71 season. The record for the most assists (163) also belongs to "The Great One", which he did in 1985-86 for the Edmonton Oilers.

