In a surprising turn of events during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, legendary player Wayne Gretzky found himself astonished by the unprecedented number of 10-minute misconduct penalties being handed out.

Gretzky couldn't help but draw parallels to Nadia Comaneci's historic gymnastics performance at the 1976 Olympics, which garnered numerous perfect scores.

Gretzky, renowned for his exceptional skill and knowledge of the game, expressed his disbelief at the frequency of the 10-minute misconducts during the intense matchup.

In a statement reminiscent of his own on-ice brilliance, he remarked:

"Listen, I can't remember the last time I saw an official hand out so many 10s. It had to be the '76 Olympics with Nadia Comaneci. I've never seen so many 10's. You looked at the referee, you're gone, 10."

Eric Staal of the Florida Panthers was one of the players that received a 10-minute misconduct. Staal's penalty was attributed to "abuse of officials," highlighting the tensions running high on the ice.

Additionally, Matthew Tkachuk, a key player for the Golden Knights, received another 10-minute misconduct penalty along with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. Tkachuk's infractions followed a thunderous hit on Golden Knights' star Jack Eichel.

The number of 10-minute misconducts issued in Game 2 ultimately contributed to a 7-2 victory for the Vegas Golden Knights over the Florida Panthers, who now lead 2-0 in the series. The penalties not only affected the momentum of the game but also intensified the spotlight on player conduct and officials' decision-making.

Wayne Gretzky mentors top prospect Connor Bedard in memorable TNT appearance

In an unexpected turn of events, 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard made a memorable appearance on TNT's pre-game show before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, joining esteemed hockey legends Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundqvist.

Bedard's inclusion created a buzz among fans and experts, solidifying his status as the top prospect for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, where the Chicago Blackhawks are expected to select him first overall.

The panel's combination of Wayne Gretzky, Lundqvist, and Bedard brought together hockey greatness, but it was Bedard's witty comment that stole the show. Playfully roasting fellow panelist Paul Bissonette, Bedard's quick wit and confidence captivated fans and quickly went viral on social media.

Bedard's appearance symbolized the passing of the torch from legends to future stars, with Wayne Gretzky and Lundqvist mentoring the young talent. As the NHL Draft approaches, the buzz surrounding Bedard continues to grow, and fans eagerly anticipate his professional career.

