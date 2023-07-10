Wayne Gretzky picks Auston Matthews to pen new deal in Toronto Maple Leafs salary cap saga

Wayne Gretzky, in an interview on Leafs Morning Take, discussed the team's offseason moves and shared insights on Auston Matthews and William Nylander's contract situations. Addressing the impact of the salary cap in today's game, Gretzky provided his perspective on the challenges faced by the Leafs' management.

Gretzky emphasized the limited financial resources available and the importance of making decisions that contribute to the team's overall success. He recognized Matthews' exceptional talent, ranking him among the top players in the league alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Kevin McCarthy, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl.

Gretzky said:

"Well, listen. There's only so much money to go around. Right. And that's where Brad Treliving, I mean, has to sit down and figure out where this coaching staff probably okay, how does everybody fit in here? Obviously, you don't want to lose Auston Matthews.

"He's one of the top three or four players in the National Hockey League when you think of Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Kevin McCarthy, Connor McDavid, Leon, those guys who want to level and legal they're all their own."

Gretzky acknowledges the challenging decisions for general manager Brad Treliving and president Brendan Shanahan, emphasizing the need to consider roster fit and salary cap constraints for the Toronto Maple Leafs' future success.

Gretzky said:

"So, I don't know what Brad's plan is, I don't profess to know. But obviously, you want to get one of the elite players ever to play the game resigned? And then after that, he's probably got to figure out okay, how does everybody fit in here? And how do I make this work for the team and keep under the cap?

"So those are businesses, just business decisions that him and Brendan Shanahan have to make to how they're going to go forward here? And who's going to stay in? Maybe do we move one or two guys? Or how do we move a guy that's those are things have become tough for an organization because the old days, you just kept everybody, right?"

Toronto Maple Leafs must make astute decisions for a competitive future

Gretzky emphasizes the changing landscape of roster management. Past teams could keep core players easily, but salary cap constraints have led to rebuilding, as seen with the Kings and the Blackhawks. The Maple Leafs now face crucial choices, demanding careful thought and smart decision-making.

Gretzky said:

"LA went to Stanley Cups, rebuilt after tough years, and now heading in the right direction. Chicago won three Cups, had to tear down, and is now rebuilding. Toronto faces important decisions, but Brad is expected to make the right choices."

The Maple Leafs' management faces tough choices, but with astute leadership, they can navigate the intricacies of roster management and build a competitive team for the future.

