Wayne Gretzky has a touching message for Barry Melrose upon Parkinson's diagnosis

Wayne Gretzky was called upon by ESPN to deliver an emotional tribute following the announcement on Tuesday about the retirement of their respected hockey analyst Barry Melrose.

Melrose made the decision due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, a condition that has brought about significant hurdles. ESPN sought to honor Melrose's illustrious career and lasting impact by having none other than hockey icon Gretzky to offer a touching tribute.

Wayne Gretzky, who had the privilege of playing under Melrose for the Los Angeles Kings for three seasons, starting in 1992, shared his fond memories and deep respect for the man.

Gretzky recalled the early days of Melrose's coaching career, noting that he was just 35 when he was hired to lead the Kings. Melrose was untested in the NHL coaching world, but his impact was immediate. Gretzky fondly reminisced:

"He'd never coached a game in the NHL; but as soon as he took over, all we did was start winning. And that first year, we went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final."

However, Melrose's journey took a different path after the memorable 1993 Stanley Cup Final. Gretzky added:

"Within a couple of years of the '93 final, Barry found his true calling."

Melrose transitioned into an NHL analyst on ESPN's show NHL 2Night. Throughout this phase of his career, he remained true to himself, exuding authenticity.

Whether it was his iconic hairstyle or penchant for head-turning suits, Melrose brought his unique charisma to the network.

Wayne Gretzky's tribute to Barry Melrose

Wayne Gretzky emphasized that on television, Melrose was unwaveringly himself, devoid of pretense or artifice. Gretzky remarked:

"Barry was — well, from day one — Barry. No tricks, Instead, Barry was all treats. And, above all, a man who loved his country."

The tribute video honoring Barry Melrose also showcased the profound impact the latter had on the sport.

Clips of various individuals, including a hockey referee and NBA analyst Charles Barkley, expressed their deep admiration for Melrose's work. Barkley, in particular, went on to describe Melrose as the best in the entire sports industry, proof of the broadcaster's influence and significance.

Concluding his tribute, Gretzky encapsulated the sentiment of the hockey community by expressing their unwavering support for Melrose in his time of need:

"Barry has given so much to the game, And now, he needs our support. And all of us in hockey are here for him."