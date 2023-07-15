We asked AI which team Patrick Kane will join in free agency and got surprising answers

As the NHL offseason heats up, one of the most intriguing storylines revolves around the future of Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane. Kane's agent clarified about him not joining an NHL team prior to the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Patrick Kane is presently in the process of recovering from hip resurfacing surgery, which he underwent on June 1. The estimated timeframe for his recovery ranges from four to six months.

Fans are wondering which he'll join in free agency. So, in search of some insights, we turned to AI to see what surprising answers it had in store for us. Below are the answers that we got.

#1 Dallas Stars

Bard held the Dallas Stars as the first possible destination

Bard held the Dallas Stars as the first possible destination for Kane. It mentioned Stars as a strong offensive team, could benefit from adding Kane to their top line as a scoring threat.

Kane's proven goal-scoring ability and playmaking skills would enhance the team's offensive capabilities. Additionally, veteran's presence and playoff experience would provide valuable leadership in the locker room.

#2 Philadelphia Flyers

Bard held the Philadelphia Flyers as the second possible destination

Bard held the Philadelphia Flyers as the second possible destination for Kane. It mentioned the Flyers are a young team aiming for progression would greatly benefit from the addition of Kane.

Kane's championship experience, versatility, and mentorship would help the Flyers in their development. It will also providing a winning mentality and increased flexibility in their lineup.

#3 Boston Bruins

Bard held the Boston Bruins as the last possible destination

Bard held the Boston Bruins as the last possible destination for Kane. The Bruins, a perennial playoff team, could elevate their championship aspirations by acquiring Kane.

His goal-scoring prowess and impact on the power play would boost the team's offense, and provide valuable leadership in the locker room during postseason runs.

More on Patrick Kane's exceptional journey

Patrick Kane's 15-season tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks solidified his status as one of the franchise's greatest players. With 1,237 points, including 451 goals and 786 assists, Kane is among the most accomplished American-born players in NHL history. He boasts three Stanley Cup wins (2010, 2013, 2015) and numerous prestigious individual awards.

While the speculation surrounding Patrick Kane's free agency continues to fuel excitement among hockey fans, the AI's surprising answers have added a new layer of intrigue to the mix. Only time will tell which team will have the privilege of adding Patrick Kane's exceptional skills and leadership to their roster.

