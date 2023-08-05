“We beat the refs and Czechia at the same time” - NHL fans react as Canada defends their Hlinka Gretzky Cup title

Team Canada has once again emerged victorious at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, successfully defending their title in a hard-fought match against Czechia. However, the win was not without its fair share of controversy, as fans and NHL analysts alike questioned the role of referees during the game.

BigFlamesGuy @BigFlamesGuy @HockeyCanada We beat the refs and Czechia at the same time ong

As team Canada announced their precious victory in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2023 through a social media post, fans over-spilled the comment section celebrating the win, overcoming the biased decisions of the Refs.

The Laker News - Pat Healey 🇨🇦 @ReprtrPatHealey @GThomas67617469 @HockeyCanada I know right? I was like they’re gonna call that penalty on Canada in overtime and yet they’re not gonna call the goalie for knocking the net off so many times.

MrFrankenBeans 🇨🇦 @MrFrankenBeans @HockeyCanada REFS SUCK! IM SHAKING AND MY HEART IS RACING

Malcolm Spence emerged as the hero, as seen from the comments on the post. The hockey star secured an incredible win for the team, netting a decisive goal with a mere seven seconds remaining in overtime.

His timely action on the ice propelled Canada to a 3-2 victory over Czechia, securing their remarkable 24th gold medal at the illustrious Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Lynx @Lynxzxxz @HockeyCanada Malcolm Spence is THAT GUY

david bolduc @davidbo77271888 @HockeyCanada MALCOM SPENCE !! WHAT A TOURNAMENT FOR HIM

The post sparked the enthusiasm of the Canadian fans as some of them trolled the Refs for their ultimate attempts to change the fate of team Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2023.

Gregory Shields @Senators_fan @HockeyCanada Refs must have lost their bet

Former Hlinka Gretzky Cup coach under investigation for alleged misconduct

Dennis Williams, the former coach of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, is currently under investigation by The U.S. Center for SafeSport following a formal complaint lodged against him.

TSN has obtained access to a complaint filed on May 10, which details allegations against Williams. It is alleged that Williams entered a bathroom where a player was reportedly losing consciousness after undergoing VO2 max testing.

Shockingly, Williams took a photograph of the incapacitated player using his phone and left the area, leaving the unconscious player on the bathroom floor.

Additionally, the complaint went on to mention accusations of a fighting ring involving players that supposedly took place during the 2021 training camp. Moreover, Damon Pugerude, the former equipment manager for the Silvertips, has brought forth a significant complaint against Williams.

On January 23rd, he officially reported to the WHL's Player Advisory Council, asserting that his termination was a result of him coming forward about Williams' alleged misconduct. This revelation has sparked renewed attention on the matter.

The WHL has taken these recent developments seriously and subsequently reopened its investigation into the previously mentioned incidents involving the alleged VO2 max incident and the purported fighting ring on the ice.