"We call him The Sheriff": Cole Caufield describes Habs teammate Arber Xhekaj's killer personality

Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj are a dynamic duo of the Montreal Canadiens. Since joining the Habs, they have become an integral part of the 24-time Stanley Cup-winning franchise.

On the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Caufield described the defenseman as "The Sherrif" of the club who has a 'killer' personality:

"We call him The Sheriff. He's like how he is on the ice - the man or thinks he's the man. Just comes in. There's no scare factor for him. I mean, what are you going to say to a guy that'll just kill you?"

Caufield also described Xhekaj as the team's funniest member, who cracks jokes with everyone whenever he has an opportunity. He also amusingly compared the defenseman's hands to the size of a house:

"The guy is the funniest guy you'll ever meet; joking with everybody, chirping everybody, just so loud, obnoxious. The mullet, the guy's sideburns, it's crazy. The guy's hands are the size of a house, it's nuts!"

Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj return to the ice when the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

How have Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj fared for the Montreal Canadiens this season?

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars

Cole Caufield was drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft. The 23-year-old is in his fourth season with the club.

This season, Caufield has garnered 27 points through 11 goals and 16 assists, making him the second-leading scorer for the team, after Nick Suzuki (34 points).

Meanwhile, Arber Xhekaj joined the Canadiens as an undrafted player in 2022. The 22-year-old defenseman is in his second season with the club. This season, Xhekaj has notched up three points through a goal and two assists, for a rating of +1.

The Habs are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 37 points after as many games. They're 4-4-2 in their last 10 outings.