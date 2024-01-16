"We can put that one to bed" - Steven Stamkos' future with franchise finally addressed by Lightning GM Julien BriseBois

In a recent press briefing, Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois addressed the future of the team's captain, Steven Stamkos. The speculation surrounding Stamkos, who is in the final year of his contract, has been circulating in the hockey world, with fans and analysts eager to know if he will be making a move before the NHL trade deadline.

Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley quoted BriseBois' statement:

"Steven Stamkos is not getting traded. So we can put that one to bed. That is not going to change between now and the deadline under any circumstances."

Lightning fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the longtime face of the franchise is here to stay, at least until the end of the current season.

As the team battles for a playoff spot, BriseBois emphasized that the decision regarding Stamkos goes beyond the individual player. It's about evaluating the entire roster to ensure the Lightning remain strong contenders.

Steven Stamkos has played 1,044 NHL games, with 533 goals and 564 assists.

GM Julien BriseBois on Steven Stamkos's future trade prospect

When asked if he saw Steven Stamkos staying with the Lightning beyond this season, BriseBois replied, "Yes." However, he intimated that discussions over Stamkos' future would not start until after the season was over.

The GM emphasized a comprehensive evaluation, taking into account the team's performance, Stamkos's status, and the collective dynamics.

“After the season, we’re going to sit down and evaluate where we are as a team, and where Steven is, and see how we can make all those parts come together,” BriseBois said.

Acknowledging Stamkos's iconic status as the face of the franchise, BriseBois made it clear that his primary objective is to build a team with the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

“My job is to try to build a team that has the greatest odds of winning a Stanley Cup. It’s never one thing. It’s always about the collective,” BriseBois said.

For now, Lightning fans can rest assured that Stamkos remains a key part of the team's plans, at least for the time being.