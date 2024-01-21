"We are Canada's team!": Fans rejoice as Edmonton Oilers' 13-game win streak crowns them as best Canadian franchise in league history

The Edmonton Oilers have etched their name in the annals of Canadian hockey history with a remarkable 13-game winning streak, crowned as the best Canadian franchise in NHL history. The Oilers secured this momentous achievement with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Taking to social media, the Edmonton Oilers expressed their triumph with a tweet:

"The #Oilers defeat the Flames 3-1 in the #BattleofAlberta to extend their win streak to 13 games!"

This historic win streak surpasses the previous record held by the Montreal Canadiens, who achieved 12 consecutive victories.

Fans flooded social media platforms with jubilant reactions, showcasing their pride in the Oilers' exceptional performance. One enthusiastic supporter declared:

"We are Canada’s team, baby!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 Great defensive effort after retaking the lead in the third. Also, big congrats to Stu on tying Grant Fuhr for the franchise winning streak for goaltenders. He was excellent tonight once again!! Columbus next, let’s make it 14 then!!"

Reflecting on the team's journey, another fan reminisced:

"Back in November, many #Oilers fans had given up on this team, but I believed they could turn it around. Not only did they turn it around, they did it in historic fashion!"

Highlighting individual achievements, one more fan pointed out:

"Skinner ties franchise record for goalie with 10 straight wins. Edmonton wins with Leon or Connor not getting a point. Hyman was relentless in the final two mins, a key block shot & determined to score an empty-net goal. Edmonton back-checked all night. That started with Draisaitl."

The Edmonton Oilers made history by securing the longest winning streak for a Canadian NHL team, notching their 13th consecutive victory with a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. This achievement surpassed the previous record set by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens with 12 straight wins.

The Oilers' franchise record of nine consecutive road wins was also established in this NHL game. Notable goals came from Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Sam Gagner, with Stuart Skinner making 26 saves. McLeod's skillful play in the first period secured the initial 1-0 lead for Edmonton. Although MacKenzie Weegar's second-period goal leveled the score at 1-1, Gagner's third-period contribution and Hyman's empty-net goal sealed the 3-1 final score.

The Edmonton Oilers, with a 26-15-1 record, continue to impress, while the Flames, now 21-20-5, faced their second consecutive loss after a four-game winning streak. Connor McDavid's 12-game point streak came to an end, emphasizing the Oilers' collective effort in this historic victory.