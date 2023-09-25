"We are doomed" - NHL fans react as Canucks suffer horror 10-0 blowout loss to Flames

Fans reacted to the Vancouver Canucks' stunning 10-0 blowout loss to the Calgary Flames in a pre-season game on Sunday.

The Canucks posted on their X, formerly called Twitter, account:

"Final from tonight's pre-season game in Calgary."

The tweet ignited a flurry of reactions from NHL fans. One fan couldn't help but express concern about the team's upcoming games, tweeting:

"If Allvin sends this type of squad to Edmonton and McDavid, we are doomed."

Another took a more light-hearted approach to the Canucks' devastating loss, simply commenting, albeit sarcastically:

"Good effort!"

One fan's tweet encapsulated the above sentiment as they remarked:

"So tight. Almost like a playoff game."

Another chose to inject some optimism with a humorous touch:

"Close one boys, nearly had 'em."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

A look at Vancouver Canucks' loss to the Flames

The Canucks suffered a demoralizing loss to the Calgary Flames in their first preseason game. Despite the lopsided defeat, the game offered valuable opportunities for player evaluation.

It was a particularly challenging night for Canucks players like Jett Woo, Jack Rathbone, and Noah Juulsen, who are vying for depth roles. Woo was on the ice for five of the Flames' goals, Rathbone was there for the first three, while Juulsen, a more experienced defenseman, struggled throughout the game.

Amidst the disappointment, there were a few bright spots. Jack Studnicka showed promise as one of the most dangerous Vancouver forwards, taking the lead in shots and creating scoring opportunities.

Aatu Raty displayed good movement and an eagerness to shoot, contributing nine shot attempts. Nils Hoglander showcased physicality, delivering and receiving impactful hits.

Akito Hirose stood out by not being on the ice for any of the Flames' goals and demonstrating his value. However, Vasily Podkolzin had a quiet night, failing to register a shot or make a significant impact.

Vancouver will use this game as a learning experience as they look ahead to their upcoming preseason matchups. They will likely field a stronger lineup in their next games against the Oilers and the Kraken.