"We love illegal headshots don't we": NHL fans irate at no-penalty call on Stefan Noesen's hit that levelled Juraj Slafkovsky

In a game that had fans on the edge of their seats, a pivotal moment in the third period left Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen under scrutiny for a bone-crushing hit on Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky. At the 5:26 mark, Noesen delivered a thunderous blow, leaving Slafkovsky slow to rise and ultimately heading to the locker room.

The controversial hit, with Noesen's shoulder colliding near Slafkovsky's mouth along the sideline, sparked immediate outrage from NHL enthusiasts. However, Canadiens' Josh Anderson attempted to reassure the fans, and said:

"I don't think so; I talked to him a little bit after, and he said he was OK so we'll see."

Many took to social media to express their disbelief and frustration at the absence of a penalty call on the play. The hit, though powerful, went unchecked by the officials, adding fuel to the fiery debate surrounding player safety in the league.

"We love illegal headshots, don't we" - one user wrote

The Hurricanes won the game 5-3. Meanwhile, Slafkovsky underwent NHL concussion tests, prompted by the game spotter, and was cleared to continue playing. However, the potential delayed onset of concussion symptoms remains a cause for apprehension.

Juraj Slafkovsky Attributes Surprising Fighting Prowess to Teammate Arber Xhekaj

Juraj Slafkovsky is making waves not just for his exceptional skills on the ice but also for a surprising facet of his game—his newfound fighting prowess. In a recent revelation, Slafkovsky attributed this unexpected skill to the guidance of teammate Arber Xhekaj.

In a tweet by NHL insider Priyanta Emrith, Slafkovsky shared,

"Yeah, but to be honest, as soon as it started, I blacked out, then I didn't really think of anything going forward..."

The admission hints at a perhaps spontaneous yet effective approach to the physical aspect of the game, with Xhekaj's influence playing a pivotal role.

Hailing from Slovakia, Juraj Slafkovsky made history as the first overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, representing a significant moment for Slovakian players in the league. The revelation of his unexpected fighting skills adds a dynamic layer to his already impressive repertoire.

This unexpected prowess took center stage in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Slafkovsky's shootout goal in the fourth round of an eventual 3-2 win not only showcased his scoring abilities but solidified his status as a multifaceted asset for the Canadiens.