"We need him back with the Habs!" - NHL fans react as Arber Xhekaj dominates opponent in AHL brawl

Arber Xhekaj's standout performance in Laval Rocket's Friday night matchup has stirred buzz among NHL fans, particularly for his commanding presence on the ice.

During the game against the Belleville Senators, Xhekaj's physical prowess was on full display in the third period. He engaged in a spirited bout with Brennan Saulnier, delivering a series of powerful punches that left Saulnier on the receiving end. In the aftermath, Saulnier playfully used his hands like guns in a mocking gesture, referencing Xhekaj's nickname, "the Sheriff."

However, this fiery exchange resulted in consequences for Xhekaj, who received a two-minute penalty for interference, a five-minute penalty for fighting, and a ten-minute misconduct, ultimately ending his participation in the match.

Despite the penalties incurred, Rocket de Laval shared a video of the intense brawl on X (formerly Twitter). The caption accompanying the video read:

"Friendly advice: don't drop the gloves against Arber Xhekaj."

In response to the video, NHL fans took to X to express their opinions on Xhekaj's performance. One fan eagerly advocated for the prospect's return to the Montreal Canadiens, writing:

"We need him back with the Habs! The Sens wouldn’t take the liberties they did yesterday."

Another fan, while acknowledging Xhekaj's value, expressed a more measured perspective on his impact on game outcomes:

"Want him back sure but I don’t think it affects if we win or lose games personally."

A different fan touched on the historical significance of Xhekaj's style of play, noting:

"Canadians have been looking for a player like him for the last 20 years. With the massive overload of good young defensemen, I hope they don't trade him."

Finally, one fan observed Xhekaj's demeanor during the altercation, posting:

"He looks legitimately angry."

More details about Arber Xhekaj and his family

Entering the Montreal Canadiens' summer training, Arber Xhekaj initially seemed destined for the AHL but impressed in rookie tournaments.

The Canadiens recognized his potential, offering him a three-year contract worth US$2.485 million despite going undrafted. His aggressive style gained attention, making him a notable figure, even dubbed the "bad guy" by Sens Nation.

Arber Xhekaj's father, Arber (Jack), is an Albanian from Kosovo, and his mother, Simona, is a native of Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic. The two met in Hamilton, Canada, after leaving their home countries in the 1990s. Arber Xhekaj has a younger sibling, Florian, who was selected as the 101st overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.