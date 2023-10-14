"We own the Capitals" - NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby scores two and Penguins seal first win of the season

It could not have been a much better response from Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins than to shut down their fierce rivals, the Washington Capitals, at home to secure their first win of the season.

The Pens beat the Caps 4-0 at the Capitals One Arena on Friday. Sidney Crosby once again proved age is merely a number for him, with the 36-year-old scored two goals in the contest.

The Pens fans were disappointed by their team's result in the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Penguins blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

"Sid the Kid," and his team delivered exactly the kind of response demanded by the Pittsburgh fans on Friday against the Capitals.

Here's how fans reacted to the Pens' thumping victory on X (Twitter), with one fan tweeting:

"WE OWN THE CAPITALS GREAT WIN!!! Do it again tomorrow!!!"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

"Work in progress" - Sidney Crosby on the Penguins win

The first period went goalless. Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins in front at the 4:07 mark of the second period. Just over a minute later, Crosby gave the team a two-goal advantage after slotting a loose puck into the back of the net for a powerplay goal.

At the 11:46 mark, Sidney Crosby scored his second after converting an assist from Evgeni Malkin into a one-timer beauty to lead 3-0 before the final period.

The recently acquired Reilly Smith from the Las Vegas Golden Knights scored his first and winning goal to prevail the Penguins to an emphatic shutout 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals.

Malkin had four points, while Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored two apiece in the contest. Netminder Tristan Jerry blocked all 19 attempts from the Capitals between the pipes for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sidney Crosby spoke to the media to share his thoughts on the win. He said(via Pittsburgh Penguins X):

"I thought defensively, we were much better. It's always going to be a constant work in progress, especially with the group that we have - everyone's trying to create offensively... We did make some mistakes and Jars bailed us out."

Sidney Crosby now has three points over as many goals in two games. The Penguins next host the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.