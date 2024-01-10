"We pee together, we sleep together": How Trevor Zegras described his relationship with Jamie Drysdale before No. 6's trade to Philadelphia Flyers

Following the recent blockbuster trade that sent Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers, Trevor Zegras, his best friend and now former teammate, opened up about their close relationship.

Zegras' previous remarks shed light on the two's relationship and provide insight into the bond they shared while also hinting at a possible trade on the horizon in Anaheim.

“We pretty much do everything together. We pee together. We get injured together. We sleep together. It was good to push each other. Getting on the ice with the injuries that we had were tough.

"To know that somebody was going through similar stuff that you were definitely made it a little bit easier. Getting your conditioning and that stuff back kind of s**ks, so it's nice to look over and see somebody grinding on the bike next to you, so that definitely helps.”

The camaraderie between Trevor Zegras and Drysdale clearly extended beyond the ice. The two young Ducks were even flatmates for several years.

"He's great. He's awesome. As you can tell right now, he doesn't shut up. Nice to have him around. He's been playing some good hockey as well, so, hopefully, we can all keep it going," Drysdale said before his trade.

Could Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale's "bromance" lead to Zegras' trade out of Anaheim?

Recent reports from NHL insiders Frank Seravalli and Darren Dreger suggest that Trevor Zegras might be the next Duck on the move. The marketable forward, who has set the league on fire with his dazzling displays of creativity, could be in play for a trade, according to Dreger.

Dreger acknowledged that Trevor Zegras might not align with Anaheim's preferred style, leading to the possibility of the Ducks moving him in exchange for a player more suited to their vision.

While it may sound unrealistic to some, the Ducks would be able to set their price for the young forward, who they struggled to extend last offseason.

The Ducks management, led by GM Pat Verbeek, appears open to the idea of parting ways. The reasons behind this potential decision could stem from the team's evolving and growing prospect base, style of play preferences and possibly Zegras' own interest in being dealt after Drysdale was traded out of Anaheim.

One can't help but wonder if Jamie Drysdale's departure will influence the dynamics within the Anaheim Ducks organization. That could prompt a move away from their biggest star and toward a team built around Leo Carlsson.