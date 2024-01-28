"We run the league" "Easy win over a joke team": Vancouver Canucks fans go into a frenzy after rallying from a 4-1 deficit to stun Blue Jackets in OT

The Vancouver Canucks stunned their fans. They came back from being 4-1 down to the Columbus Blue Jackets. This all happened on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Although their second period didn't shine, they didn't give up. During the third period, they made the most of power play opportunities as they scored three vital goals.

The comeback showcased the Canucks' ability to score their way out of challenges, a trait that has earned them a playoff berth. The winning goal, an overtime stunner by Elias Pettersson, underscored the team's newfound determination.

Brock Boeser played a pivotal role in the comeback, contributing to the power-play goals and displaying his improved form after a challenging previous season. Boeser's hat trick against the Blue Jackets marked a historic achievement for the forward, becoming the first Canuck ever to achieve such a feat against Columbus.

The game's total reversal from a dominant first period to a challenging second left fans on the edge of their seats. The Canucks, known for their favorable bounces this season, faced adversity but ultimately found the extra gear needed for a sensational finish.

Vancouver Canucks fans are right now buzzing with joy. They're applauding the team's awesome rally from a 4-1 lag. As the NHL playoffs are near, their hope is growing.

Overtime thriller sees Vancouver Canucks triumph 5-4 against Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets delivered a game full of twists and turns. The first period saw the Canucks dominate but fail to convert, leaving the score tied at 0-0.

Things took a quick turn in the second period for the Blue Jackets. Alexandre Texier secured a shorthanded goal at 4:30. Not long after, at 6:14, Sean Kuraly upped the score to 2-0. A powerplay was capitalized on by the Jackets. Brock Boeser (VAN) and Jake Bean (CBJ) traded goals. This led to a 3-2 score by the period's end. At 18:24, Kirill Marchenko put one more point on the board for Columbus.

Canucks staged a remarkable rally in the third. Elias Pettersson dotted the net at 1:11. A double strike from Brock Boeser at 3:24 and 6:28 on the powerplay clinched a 4-3 Vancouver lead. Even with a five-minute golden chance, the Blue Jackets only pulled off one shot. Canucks managed to push the game into overtime.

The overtime saw Elias Pettersson at 4:01 nail the game. He finished the rally, ensuring a 5-4 win for Vancouver Canucks. The match was full of exciting scores and twists, which was unexpected.