"We support the Lucic family" - Bruins HC sounds off on Milan Lucic's arrest over alleged domestic incident

The Boston Bruins made headlines on Saturday as they announced that veteran winger Milan Lucic would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following his reported arrest over an alleged domestic incident.

According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, the 35-year-old forward had been on long-term injured reserve since October 28 due to an ankle injury, with his recovery progressing slower than anticipated, as stated by Coach Jim Montgomery on Monday. Lucic's last game was on October 21.

In response to the situation, Coach Montgomery addressed the media on Saturday, expressing the organization's stance. He confirmed Lucic's leave of absence and pledged support for his family during this challenging time.

According to NHL.com, Montgomery said,

“We’re aware of the ‘Looch’ situation.' As an organization, it’s something we take extremely seriously. Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now. We support the Lucic family, and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family. Out of respect for their privacy, this is all I will say on the details for now.”

The coach refrained from divulging further details, emphasizing respecting the family's privacy. Montgomery revealed that he had not yet spoken to Lucic since the incident.

Bruins' statement on Milan Lucic's situation

Earlier, The Bruins, in an official statement, acknowledged the incident and announced Lucic's indefinite leave. They assured their commitment to working with the Lucic family, providing any necessary support and assistance. The statement reads,

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.”

The NHL team emphasized the gravity of such matters and declared no additional comments to be made:

“The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Lucic, a 35-year-old forward, was a pivotal player for the Boston Bruins for nearly a decade after being drafted in 2006. In the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning season of 2010-11, Lucic achieved career highs with 30 goals and 62 points. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015, followed by stints with the Edmonton Oilers for three seasons and the Calgary Flames for four seasons.

Returning to free agency during the offseason, Lucic rejoined the Bruins. He played in four games this season, contributing two assists, but has been sidelined since October 21 due to a lower-body injury.