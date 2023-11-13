"We don't want him back home": Patrick Kane's rumored move to Buffalo Sabres receives mixed reactions from fans

Patrick Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, is a Buffalo native, and the latest rumors have him returning to the NHL with the Sabres. A player like Kane would be a cherry on top for any suitor pursuing his services, but in the case of the Sabres, fans are left with a wide range of mixed reactions.

Kane had hip resurfacing surgery this offseason. He's now fully recovered, and according to reports, the three-time Stanley Cup winner has begun direct conversations with teams he'd like to play for.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres have been linked to Kane all season. According to Jeffery Ade of Heavy Hockey, Kane will sign with the Sabres this week, and the deal could be between $3.5-4 million for two years.

However, it's worth noting that Kane's signing with the Buffalo Sabres this week has not yet been reported or confirmed by any outlet. However, the tweet has garnered a lot of attention from fans. One tweeted:

"Please no! We don't want him back home!"

Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly called Twitter)

Which teams are linked to Patrick Kane?

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers

Since Kane underwent hip-resurfacing surgery, many teams have expressed interest in signing him when he's ready to return to the NHL. He's a free agent right now.

The Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres are linked with the three-time Stanley Cup champion. One thing is certain: Kane wants to join a Cup-contending team, and according to reports, the 34-year-old has started to talk directly with the teams he wants to join.

However, there's no confirmation whether he joins any of the aforementioned teams or finds another suitor. So, it remains to be seen how the Kane saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

Patrick Kane split the last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He played 54 games for the Hawks and notched up 45 points through 16 goals and 29 assists.

Kane had a 19-game stint with the Blue Shirts and recorded 12 points (five goals and seven assists).